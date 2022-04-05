India’s leading private fintech incubator, Afthonia Lab, partners with DBS Bank India

Mumbai, 05th April, 2022: Afthonia Lab, India’s leading private fintech incubator, announced a strategic partnership with DBS Bank India Limited to empower fintech startups to bring innovative solutions to transform the traditional Indian financial industry. Through this partnership, startups from Afthonia Lab can tap into the DBS network to receive a safe ecosystem to experiment, test their ideas and grow.

Startups with Afthonia Lab will access a secure and safe ecosystem and blueprint to conduct their business operations supported by DBS. With Afthonia Lab’s technological expertise and DBS Bank’s digital infrastructure, these startups can prepare for the next inflexion point in their journeys to move ahead in their respective marketplaces.