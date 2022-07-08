India’s most admired SUV – Brezza in a Hot & Techy avatar, now at Autofin, Bowenpally

Hyderabad, July 2022: Maruti Suzuki today announced the launch of an All-New feature packed Hot and Techy avatar of the country’s most loved compact SUV – Brezza. Staying tuned to today’s trend, the All New Hot and Techy Brezza is equipped with a bouquet of cutting-edge technologies along with next-gen comfort and convenience features. The city – Bred Suv Brezza was formally launched by Special Guests of Honor Ms. Juhi Chavan, Miss Hyderabad & Actor and Mr. Akshay Neelakantam, Mr. India, 2017; at Autofin Ltd., Bowenpally, today. Mr. Anindya Datta, Commercial Business Head, Maruti Suzuki; Mr. Bikram Satapathy Regional Manager Maruti Suzuki; Mr. Varun Jain, Director, Autofin Ltd., & Mr. Akshay Jain, Director, Autofin Ltd.; graced the occasion.

The All New Hot and Techy Brezza offers a stylish & exciting new design, powerful performance and is packed with advanced safety and hi-tech features with hot new exterior design.

Varun Jain, Director, Autofin Ltd., speaking on the occasion said, today at Autofin Ltd., Bowenpally, we launched new Hot and Techy Brezza. This model is completely designed and made in India vehicle. It is coming with the sunroof, 360 camera. All the variants of new Brezza have all the safety features, including 2 to 6 airbags and 20+ safety features like reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert system, ISOFIX child seat restraint system, wireless mobile charging etc. We can expect a mileage of 17 kms in the city on this vehicle and 20 kms on highways. The price range varies from Rs 8 lakhs to Rs 12 lakhs for the manual variants and Rs 16 lakhs for the fully Automatic vehicles. Bookings have already open in India from 30th June and already the new Brezza has got more than 70 thousand bookings till today. Initial delivery time for manual vehicles will be 4 weeks.

Mr. Akshay Neelakantam said, I am at Autofin Ltd., for the launch of the new Brezza, it’s an amazing vehicle and the car is fantastic, firstly it has Maruti name attached to it. The vehicle itself is too stylish and fancy. Me being an avid car lover I feel the most important thing is after sales service, when service is the aspect, none can beat Maruti.

Ms. Juhi Chavan said, I am here for the launch of the New Hot and Techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The new Brezza has it all, it is classy, yet stylish model all in one vehicle.

The All New Hot and Techy Brezza has been conceptualized, designed, and developed in India. With its stylish design, bold stance, and unmistakable road presence, Brezza has redefined the compact SUV segment in India. The most loved compact SUV, Brezza with over 7,50,000 delighted customers, has ruled the sales charts by consistently being among the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles. Brezza has very well captured the imagination of customers who are looking for a stylish SUV to match their personality. With the objective of extending “Joy of Mobility” to the aspirational customers, today, we are delighted to present the “All New Hot and Techy Brezza” with energetic new design, packed with next-gen features and superior performance, that will surely surpass customer expectations. We are confident that customers will appreciate the All New Brezza and it will be a blockbuster once again.”

Some of the unique and appealing features are raised front hood, skid plates, dual-LED Projector headlamps, unique rear signature LED Tail lamps, precision-cut alloy wheels, sleek & compact Shark fin antenna and silver roof rails.

It’s spacious interiors including dual tone black & new rich brown interiors, layered dashboard, distinct interior ambient lighting, wider instrument panel and color coordinated multi-information display, wider rear seats for comfortable long drives and telescopic steering wheel with controls.

The Next-Gen Technology for New-Age customers includes Electric sunroof, SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system with HD display offers premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS”, Wireless Charging Dock, 360 View Camera, Auto headlamps, Rear AC vents, Rear fast-charging USB ports.

It’s packed with advanced technology-driven safety features, 6 airbags and 20+ safety features like reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert system, ISOFIX child seat restraint system, etc.

The All New Brezza promises an excellent fuel efficiency*** of upto 20.15 km/l and is available in 6 single tone color options.