India’s most sustainable, smartest and robust electric moto – scooter ‘RUGGED’ launching on 25th August 2021 by eBikeGo

eBikeGo (www.ebikego.in), India’s largest electric two-wheeler mobility platform is all set to launch the most sustainable, smartest and robust electric moto-scooter ‘RUGGED’ on 25th August. Rugged, a new brand from eBikeGo, will transform the course of e-mobility in India and push the boundaries of innovation in the electric bike segment. Rugged has built a vehicle that will be the strongest electric bike ever built, thanks to its keen market intelligence and in-depth grasp of consumer issues.

The bike was designed and manufactured entirely in India, making it fully compliant with the Make in India program. The bike has been designed with extraordinary precision and robustness backed with in-house design and manufacturing. The electric bike has received ICAT approval and is eligible for the Fame II subsidy program. The bike will be presented on August 25, 2021, and there will be a limited pre-order window.

When eBikeGo launched India’s first all-electric delivery network in 2017, the assumption was that there would be a plethora of reliable electric bike OEMs and manufacturers throughout the world whose vehicles could be employed, allowing eBikeGo to focus on its main business. eBikeGo discovered that there is a significant scarcity of strong electric bikes in the market that are intended for Indian road conditions after driving 50 million kilometres and 2400+ eBikes from all available OEMs and manufacturers from across the world.

In India, the majority of electric scooters are frail, unreliable, and prohibitively expensive. The reason for this is that the majority of them are made in China and assembled in India. With its unique market position, eBikeGo explored everything about the e-mobility business by analysing millions of data points collected by EBGmatics (eBikeGo’s proprietary IoT technology) and came to the conclusion that an electric bike customised for Indian roadways and as per the usage patterns is required for a speedy EV revolution.

“We at eBikeGo decided to take the bull by the horns after waiting for three years for someone to come in and create a robust electric bike that is affordable and can be adopted by the public. After evaluating multiple OEMs in the industry, we zeroed down on Boom Motors for the design and manufacturing of the vehicle. Purely based on the Indian road conditions, the petabytes of data generated from our own delivery and rental operations are shared with Boom Motors founded by Anirudh Ravi Narayanan. This information used as an input matrix for the vehicle’s design and production. We are extremely happy to launch India’s most sustainable, smartest and robust electric moto-scooter ‘Rugged’, which will transform the course of e-mobility in India and push the boundaries of innovation in the electric bike segment” said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.