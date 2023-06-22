India’s Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House

WASHINGTON: On Thursday, June 22, 2023, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the White House. The leader of the most populous country in the world, Prime Minister Modi, will sit with President Biden and the world will watch the two nation’s reunion since the ban on Prime Minister Modi was lifted nearly a decade ago.

Deepa Ollapally, Research Professor of International Affairs; Associate Director, Sigur Center for Asian Studies; Director, Rising Power Initiative. Professor Ollapally is an expert on Indian foreign policy, US-India relations, great power competition in the Indian Ocean and India-China relations. Professor Ollapally has authored five books and is currently working on a funded book, Big Power Competition for Influence in the Indian Ocean Region. Professor Ollapally has held senior positions in the policy world including the US Institute of Peace, Washington DC and the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, India.

Alyssa Ayres, Dean, Elliott School of International Affairs. Dean Ayres is an expert on India’s role in the world and in U.S. relations with South Asia in the larger Indo-Pacific. Dean Ayres is a foreign policy practitioner and award-winning author with senior experience in the government, nonprofit, and private sectors. Dean Ayres serves as an adjunct senior fellow for India, Pakistan, and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations. Previously, Dean Ayres served as deputy assistant secretary of state for South Asia during the Obama administration. During Ayres’s time at the State Department, she provided policy direction for four US embassies and four consulates.