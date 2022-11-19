India’s Regional PR Awards 2022 (IRPRA #40u40) recognized 40 promising PR professionals

Indore, November 19, 2022: Nation’s fastest-growing social platform, Troopel.com successfully concluded the second edition of India’s Regional PR Awards (IRPRA 40u40) on the occasion of Indira Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The nation’s biggest Regional PR Awards were aimed to identify and felicitate the most promising regional PR professionals. Interestingly, IRPRA saw overwhelming participation from promising minds in the PR sector in its second edition. It received 186 registrations and 76 case studies from 17 states across the country, which was painstakingly processed, and 40 winners were selected by the esteemed jury panel of 10 members.

Pawan Tripathi, Organizer, IRPRA says,” All 40 winners have many years of experience in the regional PR field and this award show has emerged as the best medium to recognize their hard work, consistency, and professionalism.” With its second successful edition, we endeavor to ensure that IRPRA cements its place among the most prestigious award functions in the industry. We are grateful for the appreciation and support received from stalwart professionals in the PR sector, which motivates us to make this much-awaited award function better with each edition.”

According to Rohit Singh Chandel, Channel Head, Troopel.com, “It is a matter of great pride for us to host the second edition of the country’s first Regional PR Awards. I would like to thank all the jury members from the bottom of my heart for their special contribution to making this a success. Congratulations to all the 40 winners who have worked ceaselessly in the regional PR scene over the years.”

40 winners of IRPRA under 8 categories were primarily divided into five zones: East, West, North, South, and central. The winners are:

Award for excellence in the CSR category, Winners are:

Abhishek Singhania, West Bengal

Anubhuti Srivastava, Chhattisgarh

Atridev Misra, West Bengal

Joy Sangeetha, Tamil Nadu

Ram Prasad, Chhattisgarh

Award for the best creative entertainment campaign category, Winners are:

Anand Prakash, Delhi

Ojaswee Sharma, Punjab

Sapna Dhole, Madhya Pradesh

Shetanshu Dikshit, Maharashtra

Swati Chakrabarty, West Bengal

Award for the Best PR campaign for the Crisis communications category, Winners are

Ankuj Rana, Jharkhand

Deepak Chadha, Uttar Pradesh

Award for the Excellence in local brand PR campaign category, Winners are

Abreeti Sen, West Bengal

Chahak Roda, Delhi

Chidansh Choudhary, Rajasthan

Durga Samal, Odisha

Hamad Berlashker, Assam

Phool Hasan, Madhya Pradesh

Richank Tiwary, Delhi

Award for the Excellence in PSU/government PR campaign category, Winners are

Richy Alexander, Kerala

Ayush Mathur, Delhi

Divya Batra, Bihar

Neha Yogendra Singh, Uttar Pradesh

Award for the Excellence in rural area PR campaign category, Winners are

Shilpi Saxena, Uttarakhand

Shivani Thakur Gupta, Jammu and Kashmir

Trivedi Krishna, Gujarat

Award for the Leading PR campaign for the Startups category, Winners are

Princy Sharma, Uttar Pradesh

Anshuma Sharma, Uttar Pradesh

Bijayeeta Tripathy, Odisha

Divyabh Singh, Delhi

Hari Sankar B, Kerala

Neha Iyer, Karnataka

Award for the Leading PR creative campaign for the business category, Winners are