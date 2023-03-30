India’s residential demand increased 14.2%, supply grew 1.9% YoY reveals Magicbricks PropIndex Report Jan-March 2023

New Delhi/ Hyderabad, 30 March 2023: Continuing on the path of resilience and overall growth, India’s residential demand increased 14.2% and supply grew 1.9% YoY, observed Magicbricks’ PropIndex Report for January-March 2023. According to the report, after recording a marginal decline of 2.5% last quarter, residential demand (searches) increased 3.2% QoQ led by Ahmedabad (21.4%), Bengaluru (10.3%), and Pune (7%).

The report also observed that while the pan India residential supply increased 1.9% YoY, it recorded a marginal decline of 0.9% QoQ as new project launches slowed down, and the focus is on selling existing inventory. However, cities including Noida (20.8%) and Greater Noida (17.6%) demonstrated an increase in residential supply (QoQ). As a result of the demand and supply mismatch, the average pan-India property rate increased by 13.9% YoY and 2.3% QoQ.

Elaborating on the trends, Sudhir Pai, CEO, of Magicbricks commented, “Several multilateral agencies have projected that the Indian economy will grow by 6-7% in FY’ 23, despite the global slowdown. The recent Union Budget has also introduced several encouraging initiatives, including substantial allocations to PMAY and UIDF, which have set the wheels in motion for facilitating employment opportunities and infrastructure development. Given the under-served demand for home ownership in the affordable and mid-range segment, we are optimistic about the growth trajectory for residential demand in the coming quarters as well. We anticipate that the market will stabilise, supplemented by new projects and expedited delivery of under-construction properties, which will open up new avenues for investment and innovation.”

The report further observed that the pan-India average rates of ready-to-move-in properties increased 9.3% YoY, and average prices of under-construction properties increased 15.3% YoY.