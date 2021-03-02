India’s Retail Champions Who stood out in 2020

India’s Retail Champions 2021 Awards presented by Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru and supported by Retailers Association of India (RAI) celebrated retail excellence at a

at glittering virtual ceremony during the Retail Leadership Summit 2021 (RLS 2021) on February 26, 2021. Retail brands were recognised for their indomitable spirit to constantly stay relevant to the times, the customers and the industry.

Today, the retail industry is at an interesting juncture in India with technology adding interesting twists by facilitating innovative business models, aiding efficiency and redefining customer expectations as well as experiences. Brands that have their fundamentals right and are focussed on all the right things are emerging as trendsetters.

The eminent Jury comprised of Abheek Singhi, Senior Partner & Managing Director Asia-Pacific Leader, Consumer and Retail Practice, BCG; Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK; and Dr Nitin Sanghavi, Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, UK, and Independent Director, Shoppers Stop Limited.

The Winners of the India’s Retail Champions Awards 2021 are:

APPAREL & LIFESTYLE: V-Mart, V-Mart Retail Ltd., and Marks & Spencers – Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt. Ltd.

BEAUTY & WELLNESS: Kaya Ltd.

CONSUMER DURABLES & IT (CDIT): Happi Mobiles, Hello Mobiles Pvt. Ltd. (Based in Hyderabad)

DEPARTMENT STORE: Lifestyle, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd.

EMERGING RETAILER OF THE YEAR (INNOVATIVE, DISRUPTIVE IN THE LAST 5 YEARS): Veekes and Company (Based in Bengaluru) – Velavan Veekes and Thomas

FOOD & GENERAL RETAIL: Ratnadeep Retail (Hyderabad) – Ratnadeep Retail Pvt. Ltd.

FOOTWEAR: Metro Shoes, Metro Brands Ltd.

HOME DECOR / HOME IMPROVEMENT: IKEA – IKEA India Pvt. Ltd.

JEWELLERY: Swarovski, Swarovski India Pvt. Ltd.

SPECIALITY RETAIL: House of Candy, Samkan Products Pvt. Ltd., and Just Dogs, JUST DOGS Spalons Pvt. Ltd. (based in Ahmedabad)

RESTAURANT & QSR: Wow Momo, Wow Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd.

