India’s tallest hospital, IPD Tower to be inaugurated by Hon’ble CM Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan

Jaipur 1st April 2022: On account of the rising number of patients in Rajasthan from in and around the surrounding states which has risen from about 10% to 20%, SMS Hospital launched a new project under the name IPD Tower a project by the Govt. of Rajasthan. The IPD Tower is a 116 meter high and 24 storey building with all world-class facilities under one roof. IPD Tower will be interconnected with the other hospitals under the SMS Hospitals where patient transfers can be done. The launch of the IPD Tower will be done on 5th April 2022 which will witness the Foundation Stone Laying of the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences near the Emergency of SMS by Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Ashok Gehlot Ji and the in support of the UDH Minister Shri Shanti Dhariwalji. The event will also witness MediFest 2022 which will the largest event also to be inaugurated at the SMS College grounds by the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot Ji. The Medifest 2022 and an Exhibition will be stretched over a span of two days i.e between 5th to 6th April 2022.

Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, Principal and Controller, SMS Hospital and Medical College Jaipur said, “The IPD Tower is a new concept and the best in the country. The whole concept has been modelled to accommodate the rise in patients in SMS Hospitals in and around the state of Rajasthan. SMS College is the largest college with 48 Departments and with 681 PG seats. The institute offers simple, tertiary to advanced treatments which are one of a kind. The IPD Tower will have Teaching rooms, ICUs, 1200 total beds, 20 OPDs, 4 Cath Labs, 100 OPD Registration counters, 1 Helipad and a Medical Martyr Memorial. The IPD Tower will upgrade our organ transplant programmes such as heart, liver and kidney transplants. 5th April 2022 will also witness the launch of MediFest 2022 which will address the issues and challenges by the generic audience on health. Every presentation will be dedicated to addressing health issues in a non-technical way delivered by a galaxy of speakers such as Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta Heart Institute, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS New Delhi, Dr. VK Paul, Member, NITI Ayog, Dr. Shiv Kumar Sarin, Director, ILBS, Dr. Suresh Chand Sharma, Chairman, NMC. The audience will also be offered a virtual”

Mr. Vaibhav Galriya, Principal Secretary, Medical Education said, “This is the most awaited project and the most prestigious one too. This project is a milestone that can prove to be a model for other projects too. The work order has been placed and on the foundation day the construction will be initiated in two phases. Phase I will be completed in 20 months, where 12 floors will be structured and the rest will be done in Phase II. Regarding the MediFest 2022, the sessions have been diligently planned for the generic audience where all generic queries will be addressed by doctors. Diabetes, heart, child health and psychiatric issues, women’s health, eyes etc. The sessions will be live on YouTube and Facebook and shall be live across all centres where the audience from across villages can have accessibility. Live demo of modern equipment like a Cancer Screening van will also be displayed at the Exhibition. The van can diagnose, cervical, breast cancer etc. and the audience who wishes to screen can also get a live demo. Telemedicine and other equipment will be made live during these two days.”

Mr. Gaurav Goyal, JDA Commissioner, “JDA is the construction agency for IPD Tower. The area is 25660 sq mts and 8 Lakh sq ft area. The total project will be completed in 32 months. The IPD Tower has 16 lifts, a rooftop helipad for air ambulances, all blocks are linked through integrated building management systems. The medical science museum is also available and a Sky lounge for medical personnel. Utility shops and mess will be available for all the patients. The tower will have 92 premium rooms and 150 cottage wards, 166 ICU beds etc. Pharmacy and consumables will be made available and the whole building will be self-sufficient. The building shall have seminar halls, lecture rooms and teaching halls. Ultra-modern facilities with safety measures will be made available. Security surveillance and a modern mortuary will be a part of the IPD Tower. A fully equipped police station will be established within the hospital.”

The medical exhibition will showcase the achievements and SMS will showcase technological excellence. SMS College will organize the MediFest 2022 which is a literary festival with 18 interactive sessions for the generic audience. The MediFest 2022 will host various Symposiums such as COVID -19 Symposium, Heart Symposium, Brain symposium, Kidney and eye symposium, generic symposium. Women’s health on breast cancer, a special symposium for school children and patients will be imparted about knowledge on bone health arthritis, pulmonary, allergy, transplant program, obesity management, trauma symposium, emergency symposium, vaccination symposium etc.

The total IPD Tower project was conceptualized by Principal Dr. Sudhir Bhandari and his team and architect Shri Anoop Bhartaria. The project will be constructed for Rs. 456.80 crores.