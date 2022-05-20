India’s Top 5 Smartwatches Under Rs 5,000 (May 2022)

Smartwatches are a comparatively fresh market witnessing rapid growth in recent years. While the Apple Watch is a globally popular smartwatch, affordable wearables comprise the majority of the market in India. Brands like World of PLAY, Noise, Realme, Boat, Xiaomi, and others have carved out a niche in the sub-Rs 5,000 smartwatch market. There are plenty of options for someone on a tight budget.

Against this backdrop, here is an expert’s suggested list of the top-5 smartwatches under Rs 5,000 currently available in the Indian market. Let’s have a look at what we’ve got:

PLAYFIT DIAL

One of the most cost-effective options on this list is the PLAYFIT DIAL smartwatch. This smartwatch is one-of-its-kind, integrated with features like a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and others. The PLAYFIT DIAL is also dust and water-resistant and boasts an IPS display with numerous configurable watch faces.

NOISEFIT EVOLVE 2

The NOISEFIT EVOLVE 2 is the company’s latest wearable device. A 1.2-inch always-on AMOLED display, a heart rate sensor, an accelerometer, and a SpO2 sensor are among the smartwatch’s most prominent features. NOISEFIT EVOLVE 2 has a 200mAh battery that can last up to 7 days. Users only need to charge it for 30 minutes, and it can reasonably last up to 5 days.

REALME WATCH S

The REALME WATCH S is a popular option for those seeking a smartwatch under Rs 5,000. The smartwatch has a 1.3-inch touchscreen and can last up to 15 days on a single charge. The REALME WATCH S has 16 athletic modes and over 100 watch faces. A heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and other health functions are some of its most notable features. This smartwatch is dust and water-resistant with respect to IP68 standards.

AMAZFIT BIP U

AMAZFIT BIP U comes with a 1.43-inch display and more than 50+ sports modes. The smartwatch is accompanied by a built-in Blood Oxygen monitor, stress monitor, heart rate sensor, and other fitness features. The AMAZFIT BIP U has a 5-ATM water-resistant rating and a battery life of 9 days. It also comes with the built-in voice control feature, Alexa.

PLAYFIT XL

Available in Steel Gray colour, PLAYFIT XL boasts a 1.69″ multi-touch touchscreen with toughened glass ( relatively larger than standard smartwatches). It is designed to last up to 15 days on a single charge. Users simply need to connect it with a magnetic dock charger, and voila, the device will start running in no time. PLAYFIT XL also comes with a pedometer, sedentary alarms, sleep tracking, and a notification feature for water or medication. Users will also be able to control their music playlists, alarms, stopwatches, cameras, and even locate their phones through this incredible device.