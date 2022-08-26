India’s Top Retail Leaders bestowed and honored at the IMAGES Retail Awards 2022

Mumbai, August 26, 2022: The 18th annual IMAGES Retail Awards (IRA), recognised excellence of India’s most outstanding retail achievers at the Westin, Powai Lake, Mumbai at the grand finale of the two-day Phygital Retail Convention, India’s Largest Retail Intelligence Event organized by IMAGES Group.

The high-voltage entertainment started with a themed fashion show by Sloggi, the world’s most comfortable innerwear brand, introduced in India in 2021 by Triumph International (India). With an exquisitely melodious performance by singer Avanie Joshi, the gala evening of IMAGES Retail Awards 2022 was anchored by the gorgeous model and actress Rochelle Rao.

Using a one-of-a-kind 360-degree evaluation process that encompasses a variety of operational benchmarks in addition to qualitative factors such as innovation and excellence in customer service, supplier relations, employee management, marketing/consumer promotions, IMAGES Group honored the retail masterminds and path-breaking brands.

The awards was judged by a prestigious jury that included Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific India; Ameesha Prabhu, CEO, TRRAIN; Ankur Shiv Bhandari, Managing Director, The Asbiverse Group; Anuj Puri, Chairman & Country Head, Anarock; Anurag Mathur, Partner, Consumer goods & Retail Bain & Company, Arun Gupta, IT Advisor & Board Member, Hemas Pharmaceuticals; Bimal Sharma, Head – Retail A&T, CBRE; Devangshu Dutta, Founder & Chief Executive, Third Eyesight; Dr Sibichan Mathew, Director -in-charge, NIFT; Dr. Benu Sehgal, CEO, Freeport; Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Founder & Vice Chancellor, World University Of Design Founder; Harmeet Bajaj, Fashion and Lifestyle Consultant, Marketing and Communication, Education; Harminder Sahni, Founder & Md, Wazir Advisors; Harsha Razdan, Partner & Head –Consumer Markets and Life Sciences, KPMG; Jonathan Yach, mRICS, Independent Advisor; Mukund Prasad, Professor IT, HR & Strategy, NMIMS; Nandini Kelkar, Vice President – Customer Analytics, Frost & Sullivan (MEASA); Pranay Sinha, Strategic Advisor, Shopping Centre Development; Prasad Pudipeddi, Head-Global IT Competence Centre, Hafele India; Preeti Reddy, Chairwoman- South Asia Insights Division, Kantar; Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls; Rajat Wahi, Partner & Head – Consumer & Retail Sectors, Deloitte Consulting; Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit Malls; Saloni Nangia, President, Technopak India; Sameer Mehta, MD & CEO, Multiplier Brand Solutions; Samir Kuckreja, Founder & CEO, Tasanaya Hospitality; Sharangpani Pant, Product Leader – APAC, NielsenIQ; Shreyoshi Maitra, Consumer Insights Lead, Kantar; Shubhranshu Pani, Treta Advisory; Siju Narayan, Chief Experience Officer, RexEmptor Consult; Subhendu Roy, Partner, Kearney; Sumit Chopra, Director Research Analysis, Globaldata; Sushmita Balasubramaniam, Head of Consumer Intelligence, Kalagato; Uday Shetty, Managing Director, Cornerstone Communications; Viren Razdan, MD, Brand-nomics

Concluding the 2 days detailed Physical Retail Convention, Bhavesh Pitroda, CEO & Director, IMAGES Group, shared, “The retail industry is definitely one of the most dynamic and transformative sectors. The scenarios pre and post-pandemic are completely contrasting. In recent years, we got an opportunity to become proficient in a number of aspects be it in customer service or digitizing business processes. The Phygital Retail Convention allows us to grow collaboratively as a community, presenting opinions on ways to scale sustainable businesses that are profitable.”

“The forum witnessed participation by numerous industry experts with proven mettle who scaled businesses to glorious heights,” added Mr. Pitroda.

Here below the list of awardees of IMAGES Retail Awards:

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Employee Practices

The NEW Shop – Collected by Images Group

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Retail Design

Jio-bp Mobility Station – Kedar Apte, Chief Marketing Officer

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in VM

Vero Moda for Mystical Garden Window – card – Sumit Suneja, chief expansion officer, head international markets

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Customer Services

Nykd by Nykaa Bra Advisor Tool -Preeti Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Nykaa

Shoppers Stop — Valentine’s Day Personalized Video – Ritu Vaidya, Category VM Sr. Manager

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Debut Store

Hippo Store – Ranjit Satyanath – Chief Technology Officer

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Concept Store

Crystal Museum Salon by CKC Jewellers, Bengaluru – Collected by Images Group

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Flagship Store

PUMA, Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru – Takshil Shah, Head – Retail Experience

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: New Outlet Launch

Burger Singh, Khatauli – Card – Rahul Seth, Co-founder

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: 360° Expansion

SUGAR Cosmetics- Kaushik Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer & Co-founder

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: New Market Penetration

V-Mart – Vineet Jain, Chief Operating Officer

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Store Count Augmentation

Chaayos – Vishal Tokas, Business Development Manager

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Trading Area Growth

The Baker’s Dozen – Collected by Images Group

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Celebrity Endorsement

Ananya Pandey for The Only Thing I want is Everything – Sagnik Sinha & sneha Bhatnagar, Marketing Manager/ Specialist – Bestseller India

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Discount Sales

Being Human Clothing — Salman Khan Birthday Sale – Shadab Khan, Business Development

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Festival Sales

Home Centre — Yeh Diwali, Kuch Alag Si – Vivek Thilakan,Vice President Operations (West) at Lifestyle International (Pvt) Ltd

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: In-store

Unlimited Sneakers at BATA – Shrutika, Assistance General Manager

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Mass Media

Reliance Digital — My Kind of Tech – Kiran Gogte, Assistant General Manager Marketing

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: MultiMedia

Wow! Momo — Bounce Back India -Indranil Banerjee, Assistant Vice President, Business Development

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Social Cause

The Body Shop – Light A Little Life – Vishal Chaturvedi, Vice President – South Asia

IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Social Media

Kaya — Beautiful Is You – Lokesh Wagadre, Vice President – Head of IT

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Tech Implementation (3 envelopes)

Jubilant Foodworks – RETAIL TECH Akash Srivastava, Assistant Vice President, Business Development

Pepe Jeans – ECOM TECH – Priyaranjan Manay, Head of Marketing

IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership of the Year

Angel & Rocket and Kapsons – Wasim Ahamed T k, Brand Head

IMAGES Most Admired Digital-first Brand of the Year

Mamaearth -Varun Alagh Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year

H&M (International category) – Sameer Joshi,Retail Store Manager

Louis Philippe (Indian category)- Vivek Shrivastava, Head of Business Development, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

IMAGES Most Admired Footwear Retailer of the Year

Metro – Neev Ahuja, Director Strategic Initiatives at ETP Group

IMAGES Most Admired Sportswear Retailer of the Year

Skechers – Kailash Gianani, Regional Manager – West Retail at Skechers South Asia Pvt Ltd

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the Year

Nature’s Basket – Neerav Sejpal, Vice President Of Business Development

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Retailer of the Year

Haldiram’s – Kailash Agarwal, President Retail

McDonald’s – Aditya Kharwa (Senior Director national head Operations)

Sanket Satose (Senior developer business development)

IMAGES Most Admired Wellness Services Retailer of the Year

Toni & Guy – Blessing a Manikandan, chief executive officer

IMAGES Most Admired CDIT Retailer of the Year

Croma – C Kishore Kumar, Lead – National Franchise Development

IMAGES Most Admired Home Improvement Retailer of the Year

Home Centre – Vivek Thilakan, Vice President – Operations (West) at Lifestyle International (Pvt) Ltd

IMAGES Most Admired Multiplex Operator of the Year

PVR – Manjeet singh, General Manager Business Development

IMAGES Most Admired Hypermarket of the Year

Smart Superstore -Vallabh Soudagar, Senior Vice President, Group Business Head (FMCG & DBFE) Reliance Retail

IMAGES Most Admired Department Store of the Year

Lifestyle – Vivek thilakan, Vice President – Operations (West) at Lifestyle International (Pvt) Ltd

Excellence

Decathlon – Monisha Ajmera – Business development – Real Estate Expansion and Geomarketing

The IMAGES Retail Awards (IRA) were launched in 2004 to acknowledge and honour remarkable achievers across every major format and category of contemporary retail in India.