India’s Top Retail Leaders bestowed and honored at the IMAGES Retail Awards 2022

Mumbai, August 26, 2022: The 18th annual IMAGES Retail Awards (IRA), recognised excellence of India’s most outstanding retail achievers at the Westin, Powai Lake, Mumbai at the grand finale of the two-day Phygital Retail Convention, India’s Largest Retail Intelligence Event organized by IMAGES Group.
The high-voltage entertainment started with a themed fashion show by Sloggi, the world’s most comfortable innerwear brand, introduced in India in 2021 by Triumph International (India). With an exquisitely melodious performance by singer Avanie Joshi, the gala evening of IMAGES Retail Awards 2022 was anchored by the gorgeous model and actress Rochelle Rao.
Using a one-of-a-kind 360-degree evaluation process that encompasses a variety of operational benchmarks in addition to qualitative factors such as innovation and excellence in customer service, supplier relations, employee management, marketing/consumer promotions, IMAGES Group honored the retail masterminds and path-breaking brands.
The awards was judged by a prestigious jury that included Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific India; Ameesha Prabhu, CEO, TRRAIN; Ankur Shiv Bhandari, Managing Director, The Asbiverse Group; Anuj Puri, Chairman & Country Head, Anarock; Anurag Mathur, Partner, Consumer goods & Retail Bain & Company, Arun Gupta, IT Advisor & Board Member, Hemas Pharmaceuticals; Bimal Sharma, Head – Retail A&T, CBRE; Devangshu Dutta, Founder & Chief Executive, Third Eyesight; Dr Sibichan Mathew, Director -in-charge, NIFT; Dr. Benu Sehgal, CEO, Freeport; Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Founder & Vice Chancellor, World University Of Design Founder; Harmeet Bajaj, Fashion and Lifestyle Consultant, Marketing and Communication, Education; Harminder Sahni, Founder & Md, Wazir Advisors; Harsha Razdan, Partner & Head –Consumer Markets and Life Sciences, KPMG; Jonathan Yach, mRICS, Independent Advisor; Mukund Prasad, Professor IT, HR & Strategy, NMIMS; Nandini Kelkar, Vice President – Customer Analytics, Frost & Sullivan (MEASA); Pranay Sinha, Strategic Advisor, Shopping Centre Development; Prasad Pudipeddi, Head-Global IT Competence Centre, Hafele India; Preeti Reddy, Chairwoman- South Asia Insights Division, Kantar; Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls; Rajat Wahi, Partner & Head – Consumer & Retail Sectors, Deloitte Consulting; Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit Malls; Saloni Nangia, President, Technopak India; Sameer Mehta, MD & CEO, Multiplier Brand Solutions; Samir Kuckreja, Founder & CEO, Tasanaya Hospitality; Sharangpani Pant, Product Leader – APAC, NielsenIQ; Shreyoshi Maitra, Consumer Insights Lead, Kantar; Shubhranshu Pani, Treta Advisory; Siju Narayan, Chief Experience Officer, RexEmptor Consult; Subhendu Roy, Partner, Kearney; Sumit Chopra, Director Research Analysis, Globaldata; Sushmita Balasubramaniam, Head of Consumer Intelligence, Kalagato; Uday Shetty, Managing Director, Cornerstone Communications; Viren Razdan, MD, Brand-nomics
Concluding the 2 days detailed Physical Retail Convention, Bhavesh Pitroda, CEO & Director, IMAGES Group, shared, “The retail industry is definitely one of the most dynamic and transformative sectors. The scenarios pre and post-pandemic are completely contrasting. In recent years, we got an opportunity to become proficient in a number of aspects be it in customer service or digitizing business processes. The Phygital Retail Convention allows us to grow collaboratively as a community, presenting opinions on ways to scale sustainable businesses that are profitable.”
“The forum witnessed participation by numerous industry experts with proven mettle who scaled businesses to glorious heights,” added Mr. Pitroda.
Here below the list of awardees of IMAGES Retail Awards:
- IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Employee Practices
The NEW Shop – Collected by Images Group
- IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Retail Design
Jio-bp Mobility Station – Kedar Apte, Chief Marketing Officer
- IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in VM
Vero Moda for Mystical Garden Window – card – Sumit Suneja, chief expansion officer, head international markets
- IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Innovation in Customer Services
Nykd by Nykaa Bra Advisor Tool -Preeti Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Nykaa
Shoppers Stop — Valentine’s Day Personalized Video – Ritu Vaidya, Category VM Sr. Manager
- IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Debut Store
Hippo Store – Ranjit Satyanath – Chief Technology Officer
- IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Concept Store
Crystal Museum Salon by CKC Jewellers, Bengaluru – Collected by Images Group
- IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: Flagship Store
PUMA, Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru – Takshil Shah, Head – Retail Experience
- IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year: New Outlet Launch
Burger Singh, Khatauli – Card – Rahul Seth, Co-founder
- IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: 360° Expansion
SUGAR Cosmetics- Kaushik Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer & Co-founder
- IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: New Market Penetration
V-Mart – Vineet Jain, Chief Operating Officer
- IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Store Count Augmentation
Chaayos – Vishal Tokas, Business Development Manager
- IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Trading Area Growth
The Baker’s Dozen – Collected by Images Group
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Celebrity Endorsement
Ananya Pandey for The Only Thing I want is Everything – Sagnik Sinha & sneha Bhatnagar, Marketing Manager/ Specialist – Bestseller India
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Discount Sales
Being Human Clothing — Salman Khan Birthday Sale – Shadab Khan, Business Development
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Festival Sales
Home Centre — Yeh Diwali, Kuch Alag Si – Vivek Thilakan,Vice President Operations (West) at Lifestyle International (Pvt) Ltd
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: In-store
Unlimited Sneakers at BATA – Shrutika, Assistance General Manager
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Mass Media
Reliance Digital — My Kind of Tech – Kiran Gogte, Assistant General Manager Marketing
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: MultiMedia
Wow! Momo — Bounce Back India -Indranil Banerjee, Assistant Vice President, Business Development
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Social Cause
The Body Shop – Light A Little Life – Vishal Chaturvedi, Vice President – South Asia
- IMAGES Most Admired Marketing Campaign of the Year: Social Media
Kaya — Beautiful Is You – Lokesh Wagadre, Vice President – Head of IT
- IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Tech Implementation (3 envelopes)
Jubilant Foodworks – RETAIL TECH Akash Srivastava, Assistant Vice President, Business Development
Pepe Jeans – ECOM TECH – Priyaranjan Manay, Head of Marketing
- IMAGES Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership of the Year
Angel & Rocket and Kapsons – Wasim Ahamed T k, Brand Head
- IMAGES Most Admired Digital-first Brand of the Year
Mamaearth -Varun Alagh Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer
- IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year
H&M (International category) – Sameer Joshi,Retail Store Manager
Louis Philippe (Indian category)- Vivek Shrivastava, Head of Business Development, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
- IMAGES Most Admired Footwear Retailer of the Year
Metro – Neev Ahuja, Director Strategic Initiatives at ETP Group
- IMAGES Most Admired Sportswear Retailer of the Year
Skechers – Kailash Gianani, Regional Manager – West Retail at Skechers South Asia Pvt Ltd
- IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the Year
Nature’s Basket – Neerav Sejpal, Vice President Of Business Development
- IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Retailer of the Year
Haldiram’s – Kailash Agarwal, President Retail
McDonald’s – Aditya Kharwa (Senior Director national head Operations)
Sanket Satose (Senior developer business development)
- IMAGES Most Admired Wellness Services Retailer of the Year
Toni & Guy – Blessing a Manikandan, chief executive officer
- IMAGES Most Admired CDIT Retailer of the Year
Croma – C Kishore Kumar, Lead – National Franchise Development
- IMAGES Most Admired Home Improvement Retailer of the Year
Home Centre – Vivek Thilakan, Vice President – Operations (West) at Lifestyle International (Pvt) Ltd
- IMAGES Most Admired Multiplex Operator of the Year
PVR – Manjeet singh, General Manager Business Development
- IMAGES Most Admired Hypermarket of the Year
Smart Superstore -Vallabh Soudagar, Senior Vice President, Group Business Head (FMCG & DBFE) Reliance Retail
- IMAGES Most Admired Department Store of the Year
Lifestyle – Vivek thilakan, Vice President – Operations (West) at Lifestyle International (Pvt) Ltd
- Excellence
Decathlon – Monisha Ajmera – Business development – Real Estate Expansion and Geomarketing
The IMAGES Retail Awards (IRA) were launched in 2004 to acknowledge and honour remarkable achievers across every major format and category of contemporary retail in India.