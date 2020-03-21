Indiasoft & Globalsoft generated export orders worth US$ 100 million for ICTSMEs

The recently held INDIASOFT and GLOBALSOFT in HICC at Hyderabad together generated businesses worth US$ 100 million export orders including on the spot deals and orders in the pipeline. Both the events were held concurrently in Hyderabad this March month.

These two flagship events organised by Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council(ESC), the Government of India’s largest Electronics and IT trade facilitation organization. It had two shows—IndiaSoft and GlobalSoft. While the former brings together Indian small, medium and start-ups in ICT Segment and the latter brings Indian SMEs and Foreign buyers on a single platform

Giving details in a press note issued in Hyderabad today on the impact of the two shows organized by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), Mr. Nalin Kohli, Chairman, Organizing Committee, INDIASOFT and GLOBALSOFT said; “We expect the concurrent shows, held for the first time, would have generated more businesses than ever before since there was good participation from overseas exhibitors including from the US, who have displayed their cutting edge products and solutions. While on- the- spot businesses deals would add to US$ 100 million, the events could trigger more deals since there were hectic parleys among the buyers and suppliers at both events, leading to exchange of cards and signing of MOUs etc, which later can fructify into solid businesses deals.”

ESC said that at the INDIASOFT, which completed its 20th edition, over 350 IT buyers from 50 countries participated. Close to 200 Indian companies mainly from the SME and startups displayed their products solutions. “ For two days, foreign delegates spent their time to acquaint themselves with the products on display, exchanging cards, discussing business deals, signing MOUs and entered into over 400 business deals,” says Mr Kohli, adding that 74 new products were launched during the two-day event. The event also has generated 4500 business queries, which going by the past experience, would go up in course of time.

Referring to the GLOBALSOFT, which was held for the first and will become a regular feature henceforth, Mr. Kohli said it was a learning experience and in the coming years more and more foreign companies would participate in the event.

The flagship event of the ESC, facilitated coming together of Indian IT Companies and global buyers.