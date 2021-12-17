Indic Inspirations to host India’s space exploration this weekend

December 17, 2021 Neel Achary Business 0
Indic Inspirations Experential Store (1)

Indic Inspirations invites everyone for a Talk by Team of Space Handshake, India’s Human Space Flight Programme by Srinivas Laxman, and ISRO | Past, Present, and Future by Ruchira Sawant this weekend.

The guests for the event are Srinivas Laxman, an Aviation Industry journalist and author of several books on Space & ISRO. He has also interviewed and met most of the world’s Astronauts including Yuri Gagarin, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Rakesh Sharma, Kalpana Chawala, and others.

Indic Inspirations to host India’s space exploration this weekend

Also speaking will be Ruchira Sawant, Co-founder of Space Handshake. With a background in Physics, Ruchira has worked on different research and community projects like SatNogs, CFL Disposal. She is a published writer in the field of STEM, Space Science, and many other topics in leading Marathi and English Newspapers and other mediums.

Enjoy a series of casual conversations about Space and space-related events. The idea behind this platform is to bring space, legends, and experience to common people and have friendly handshakes with the domain which looks distant but actually is a very integral part of our day-to-day life.

So, join in the exciting journey of India’s space exploration at Indic Inspirations.

Cost: Free Entry
When: Saturday, November 18, 2021

Time: 11 AM to 1 PM

Location: Indic Inspirations Experience Centre, Munshi Chambers, Near Passport Office, Koregaon Park Annex, Ghorpadi Mundhwa Road, Pune 411036

Contact: +91 89990 93398

See also  SRMIST Hosts Smart India Hackathon Hardware Edition 2019
About Neel Achary 10085 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn