Indic Inspirations to host India’s space exploration this weekend

Indic Inspirations invites everyone for a Talk by Team of Space Handshake, India’s Human Space Flight Programme by Srinivas Laxman, and ISRO | Past, Present, and Future by Ruchira Sawant this weekend.

The guests for the event are Srinivas Laxman, an Aviation Industry journalist and author of several books on Space & ISRO. He has also interviewed and met most of the world’s Astronauts including Yuri Gagarin, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Rakesh Sharma, Kalpana Chawala, and others.

Also speaking will be Ruchira Sawant, Co-founder of Space Handshake. With a background in Physics, Ruchira has worked on different research and community projects like SatNogs, CFL Disposal. She is a published writer in the field of STEM, Space Science, and many other topics in leading Marathi and English Newspapers and other mediums.

Enjoy a series of casual conversations about Space and space-related events. The idea behind this platform is to bring space, legends, and experience to common people and have friendly handshakes with the domain which looks distant but actually is a very integral part of our day-to-day life.

So, join in the exciting journey of India’s space exploration at Indic Inspirations.

Cost: Free Entry

When: Saturday, November 18, 2021

Time: 11 AM to 1 PM

Location: Indic Inspirations Experience Centre, Munshi Chambers, Near Passport Office, Koregaon Park Annex, Ghorpadi Mundhwa Road, Pune 411036

Contact: +91 89990 93398