Indic Inspirations to participate in Bengaluru Space Expo 2022

~ ISRO’s First Registered Merchandiser, Indic Inspirations has created 50+ Indic objects narrating stories of ISRO’s Missions into Outer Space

Indic Inspirations, a Culture Startup and ISRO’s First Registered Merchandiser is set to participate in the 7th edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo 2022 this year. ISRO is one of India’s Institutions of Eminence that the company narrates stories of, helping promote India’s Soft Power. The company will exhibit its products at Space Expo 2022 at Bengaluru – helping participants and visitors take home various memories of ISRO and its achievements. Indic Inspirations has created 50+ Indic objects narrating stories of ISRO’s Mission into Outer Space – including Scale Models, Space Board Games, DIY Rocket Kits, Jigsaw Puzzles, TShirts, Mugs and many more.

Taking ahead the government’s vision of enhancing the participation of the Indian private sector, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is organizing the 7th edition of its Bengaluru Space Expo 2022. This international conference and exhibition is scheduled from September 5th-7th 2022 at BIEC in Bengaluru, India. The event will be organized in association with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). Space and Aerospace industries from around the world will participate in this 3 day event and will include ISRO along with Space Agencies of Australia, Netherlands, UK and Airbus, Boeing and many partners of ISRO including Godrej, Bharat Forge. The event will also have a pavilion for India’s Space Startups including Dhruva Space, Lekha, Saankhya Labs and others.

Sunil Jalihal, Founder CEO of Indic Inspirations says “ We are excited to offer our products that narrate the stories of ISRO and its frugal engineering, pioneering missions and world leading work in remote sensing applications. Products that will serve as memories of the event and representatives of India’s Softpower in the space arena. Scale Models of ISRO’s Rockets, Space Board Games and DIY kits that will inspire children and adults to be inspired by India’s Space Odysseys. Checkout India’s First Inter-Planetary Board Game – Mission Mangal Yug inspired by the Mangalyaan Mission”

Based on the theme of ‘Nurturing the NewSpace in India’, the three-day international conference would provide an ideal platform to Indian and International space agencies to interact, share their strength in the space arena and explore the opportunities of partnerships. The exhibition will have participants from over 100 companies/organizations from around 15 countries, showcasing advanced technologies and products for the space sector. The conference will also highlight the initiatives taken by the Indian government to encourage and engage Indian industry as well as international space agencies in the space sector.