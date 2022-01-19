Indica launches innovative new DIY pump packs to make at-home-hair colouring easy

Bengaluru, 18 January 2022: Kickstarting the new year with excitement, Indica – the flagship hair colour brand from the house of CavinKare – today announced the launch of its revolutionary Indica Easy Shampoo Hair Colour in a brand new pump pack format. This multi-use DIY pack aims to make hair colouring at home easy and hassle-free while providing 100% grey coverage in just ten minutes. Available in a natural black shade, the new pump pack marks Indica’s revolutionary step towards offering a do-it-yourself (DIY) solution for its consumers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Raja Varatharaju, Business Head – Personal Care, CavinKare said, “We are thrilled to launch a DIY pump pack for our flagship hair colour brand Indica across the country. The new packaging has been designed and developed to provide consumers with a quick colouring experience at home. Indica, remaining true to the roots of innovation and revolution, launches the DIY pack unifying solution-based, affordability and easy-to-use features for everyday convenience suiting urban life. The brand already enjoys a great consumer base across the country and now with this new packaging, we are sure more consumers will opt for hair coloring at home.”

Indica is a brand renowned for its successful journey in offering a superior and effortless hair coloring experience. The newly launched Indica Easy Shampoo Hair Color combines the goodness of herbal extracts like amla and hibiscus that offer long-lasting color and is applicable for all hair types for the age group of 25-40 years. The innovative product packaging and mechanism make the hair coloring experience ceaselessly easy at an affordable price and supreme quality. As part of the launch, the brand has also rolled out an intriguing new TV campaign that highlights the utility and benefits of the new pack.

The 180ml pump pack is priced at Rs. 499 and is available across Kirana stores and other retail outlets in Karnataka & Tamil Nadu and ecommerce platforms like Flipkart & Amazon.