Indie Skincare Brand Cecile’s Debuts at BLK + GRN

New York, NY, January 12, 2023 —- Cecile’s Bath & Body, an innovative, truly clean skincare care company that targets women of color, today announced that their hero SKUs are now available on BLK + GRN, the premier platform for clean beauty for and by women of color.

After a months-long review process by black health experts, Cecile’s products debuts on the BLK + GRN platform today and were welcomed among companies like Kreyol Essence, Mischo Beauty, The Honey Pot, and more incredible Black-Woman-owned and led companies.

“I’m excited to bring Cecile’s three best-selling products to BLK + GRN and expose them to the elite beauty audience BLK + GRN attracts,” said Granchamps. “It’s important that products developed by entrepreneurial women of color are afforded a high level of attention and have the opportunity to enter the mainstream beauty conversation. BLK + GRN is one of the best at doing that.”

Cecile’s line of founder-formulated and made skin care products are specifically designed for the challenges faced by women of color seeking luxury beauty solutions without the high level of toxins found in conventional products targeted towards women of color.

BLK + GRN shares Cecile’s vision for bringing clean, non-toxic skincare to black women and they will carry Cecile’s foundational skincare system which contains:

· The Essential Elixir Hydrating Serum is made from five vegan oils and eight plant essences to create a light, silky blend designed to help treat hyperpigmentation, promote a bright complexion & combat acne.

· Brightening Facial Grains is a gentle but powerful scrub that combines 100 percent vegan exfoliation with a moisturizing Coconut Milk & Clay mask to gently improve skin’s texture, detoxify pores, and fight hyperpigmentation on melanin-rich skin.

· The Detoxifying Charcoal Soap has a dedicated following for its rich, thick lather enriched with activated charcoal, olive oil, and organic shea butter for maximum cleansing ability and unmatched moisturizing power.

Since 2018, BLK + GRN has curated a collection of quality, natural, nontoxic brands for consumers carefully chosen by Black health experts that uphold our ethos and share their mission of health, wellness & community cultivation. BLK + GRN provides an inclusive experience by normalizing access to nontoxic products targeted at Black women while cultivating a lifestyle that promotes self-love and wellness.

About Cecile’s Bath & Body:

https://www.cecilesbathandbody.com/

