Indifi partners with Retailio, a positive step towards strengthening its presence in pharma

Following its successful foray into the pharma segment, Indifi is strengthening its presence in this space further. As part of this initiative, the leading MSME lending platform has partnered with Retailio, India’s largest B2B Pharma Marketplace. Through this association, Indifi will be pre-approving and providing pharma retailers with its curated credit options to meet small working capital requirements throughout India.

Retailio, a platform used by retailers to order products from distributors and make payments to them, will now have a lending option as well. Retailers can now take small loans from Indifi’s tech-driven lending platform, and ensure smooth working capital management. The partnership allows Indifi to cater to around 100,000 retailers already present on the Retailio platform.

Indifi’s CEO & Founder, Mr. Alok Mittal said, “One of the biggest challenges most retailers face in the pharma space is the lack of access to small-ticket credits. This makes it difficult for them to ensure smooth functioning of their businesses. By collaborating with Retailio, we aim to tackle this pain point and equip retailers with credit facilities to buy inventory from suppliers and ensure timely and seamless procurement in the process.”

Mr. Rupesh Pathak, Director – Retailio said “We are committed to driving growth & sales within the pharma ecosystem by providing the best in class services on our platform. Working capital is one of the major challenges faced by small businesses today which needs a solution. Having Indifi onboard is a step towards forging a strong partnership to provide the much-needed assistance to them. Our partners have always been quite enthusiastic about the products that are most trusted & this partnership will enable us to help them grow.”

Since its inception, Indifi has served numerous businesses with its large array of credit options. To take this vision forward, Indifi has launched industry-specific credit products that meet the working capital requirements of that segment. It has recently forayed into the pharma segment, and this new association with Retailio is another step to serve a larger base of customers in this segment.