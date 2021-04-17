Indigital Technologies Launches ‘Indigital Mentor League’- Educational Initiative for New-age Pharma Marketers

Indigital Technologies, a leading research-based technology company that is inspired by pharmaceuticals and driven by healthcare has announced the launch of Indigital Mentor League (IML), a Noble Social Media Outreach program starting from 19th April 2021 which will empower the community of 10k+ Pharma Marketers with the help of mentors having industry experience of more than 30 years, through this campaign.

Indigital Mentor League is a continuous program where subject matter experts Dr. Ulhas Ganu-CEO, Advisors in Medico-marketing and Management; Mr. Rajendra Dhandhukia- Strategy and Leadership Coach; Dr. V K Sharma- CEO, Dezin Consulting Private Limited & Visiting Professor, NMIMS; Mr. Prabhakar Bethi- CEO, Zesla Solutions; Mr. Deepak Verma, General Manager – Zuventus Healthcare Limited & National V.P – Society of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (SPER) would be selecting trending topics like New Product Launch, New Trends in Patient Education, Digital Transformation for Pharma companies, Importance of CPD – Continuous Professional Development, Telehealth & Telemedicine etc. and sharing their knowledge with the Pharmaceutical Product Managers.

We are all aware that the Pharma industry needs upgraded solutions in the market, to offer doctors and patients with proper education, and digitalization in the pharma industry is a positive move towards the ability to know the customer requirements better. Indigital technologies believes in bringing together the best practices for patients and doctor engagement with innovative digital solutions coming up with IML, which will help new age marketers to understand the importance of patient education, digitally transforming their brands and new product launches to deliver better treatments to patients.

Speaking about the launch of the IML, Mr. Hiren Dhuvad, CEO Indigital Technologies, said, “Indigital Mentor League is a path-breaking initiative from Indigital Technologies, we are sure this continuous professional development program by the Pharma Experts will empower the Pharma Product Managers further.”