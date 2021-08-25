IndiGo 6E Rewards partners with Accor to offer accelerated benefits on bookings at the newly unveiled Raffles Udaipur

In-line with its vision to enhance customer experience, IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, as a part of its ongoing partnership with Accor will offer accelerated 6E Rewards on spends across stay and dining at Raffles Udaipur. By booking a stay for minimum 2 nights at Raffles Udaipur a member will get accelerated 6E Rewards worth Rs 25000.

Also, a member can get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win a complementary 2-night stay at Raffles Udaipur and will enjoy Raffles’ accommodation & legendary butler service, with daily breakfast in the dining room, a curated nature walk experience and free return air tickets by spending a minimum of INR 50k in the offer period using 6E Rewards credit card across categories.

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “At IndiGo, it has always been our endeavour to keep offering unique experiences to our customers through 6E Rewards program. We are excited to partner with an enviable hospitality partner like Raffles as they launch in this beautiful city of Udaipur. Its time when people are looking inwards for travel and exploring India’s hidden gems. This collaboration will not only facilitate a safe experience to Ka-ching card holders, but also enhance tourism in the city of lakes. IndiGo and Raffles Udaipur will continue to engage customers and enable memorable and hassle-free experiences through novel product offerings.”

Kerrie Hannaford, Vice President – Commercial, Accor India & South Asia said, “We are excited to extend Accor’s ongoing partnership with IndiGo as we launch one of the most coveted luxury hospitality brands in Udaipur. Raffles Udaipur is nestled on the enchanting Udai Sagar Lake, an oasis inviting IndiGo’s customers to unwind and re-discover the city of Udaipur, anew All our hotels are ALL SAFE certified, following one of the most stringent safety and hygiene measures in the industry to ensure that our customers enjoy world class hospitality with peace of mind.”

Accor hotels comply with ALLSAFE measures, one of the most stringent safety and hygiene measures in the industry to ensure that guests take a hassle-free and relaxing break.

IndiGo 6E Rewards – Raffles Udaipur inaugural offer

Offer 1: Stay and earn

Flat 25000 cashback as 6E Rewards on your stay at Raffles Udaipur

Book a stay for minimum 2nights at Raffles Udaipur and get flat 25000 6E Rewards

1 6E Rewards = INR 1

Offer 2: Swipe and win

Spend INR 50000 across categories in a month and get a chance to travel and stay FREE at Raffles Udaipur

3 lucky couples will be announced as winners

Eligible for max of 2 nights / 3 days

Inclusive of free breakfast and a curated nature walk at the hotel

6E Rewards members to spend INR 50000 on Ka-ching credit card during the offer period to be eligible for lucky draw