IndiGo partners with HDFC Bank to launch its first credit card ‘Ka-ching’, powered by Mastercard

Who doesn’t love the sound of cash? Moreover, who wouldn’t love the opportunity to shop and convert all their spends into flight tickets? Now you don’t have to wait any longer, as India’s leading carrier IndiGo has partnered with India’s leading bank HDFC Bank to launch its first travel credit card – ‘Ka-ching’ – powered by Mastercard.

Launched in two variants, 6E Rewards and 6E Rewards XL, the new credit card will provide a richer travel experience with varied benefits and unmatched rewards to the card-holders keen on domestic or international travel.

Customers can avail of complimentary Air Tickets on activation worth between Rs 1500 and Rs 3000, depending on the variant. The credit cards will allow customers to accrue accelerated 6E Rewards on IndiGo transactions. They can also earn additional 10-15% 6E Rewards on dining, shopping, transport, medical bill spends with Featured Partners. Furthermore, customers will have access to other benefits including priority check-in, choice of seat, and a complimentary meal.

The Ka-ching card will also offer 14 travel and lifestyle benefits. This includes exclusive lounge access, complimentary expert medical opinions from global experts, freedom to play golf in some of the top golf courses in India. Card holders will also be able to avail Mastercard concierge services, airport limousine service and enjoy premium benefits and savings on hotels, car rentals and flight bookings.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “For us, it’s always about giving our customers a memorable and hassle-free experience when they fly IndiGo. The launch of ‘Ka-ching’ reinforces that commitment. We are excited to indulge our customers with 6E reward points on flight bookings, dining, entertainment and other spends that can be redeemed for IndiGo flight tickets. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of what we do, and it is our endeavour to provide the best service to our customers every single day. This confidence also emanates from our partners HDFC Bank and Mastercard, who have a vast reach, which will complement IndiGo’s network and reach within the country, while offering unique experiences to our customers.

It’s a perfect partnership as IndiGo, HDFC and Mastercard, all believe in consistently enhancing our offering to the customers and consistently delivering a great customer experience”.

“We are delighted to launch Ka-Ching, a complete travel solution to meet the evolving aspirations of our customers. As a lifestyle bank, we believe in offering every Indian a product that is convenient to use, highly rewarding and customised for their needs. This card has been tailored to allow customers to accrue accelerated reward points not only on IndiGo flights, but also on all types of spends such as shopping, dining and groceries. These points can be redeemed for IndiGo flight tickets and other travel benefits. We are confident that our co-branded credit card will be a valuable addition to our growing portfolio of products that make travel a truly rewarding experience,” said Mr. Parag Rao, Country Head, Payment Solutions and Marketing, HDFC Bank at the launch. “We are excited to embark on this journey with IndiGo and Mastercard, market leaders in their respective fields, to offer customers excellent value.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Porush Singh, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard said, “Mastercard, a leader in the co-branded card segment is delighted to partner with IndiGo, the largest airline in India, and HDFC bank, India’s largest private sector bank to launch the ‘Ka-ching‘ card which aims to revitalise the way India travels. Research indicates that Indians and especially millennials travel often, both domestically and internationally. They seek a solution that offers them a combination of seamless consumer experience, best in class rewards, backed by world class safety standards. Service providers can now deliver relevant rewards backed by data and insights for the fast growing and discerning travel segment, both in India and overseas. This is backed by the highest safety standards that Mastercard is known for”.

Key Features

6E Rewards XL

· Complimentary Air Ticket worth Rs 3000 on activation

· 6E Prime (priority check-in, choice of seat, and a complimentary meal)

· 5% 6E Rewards on IndiGo transactions

· 3% 6E Rewards on dining, entertainment and grocery transactions

· 2% 6E Rewards on all other non-IndiGo transactions (except fuel & wallet)

· Upto 15% 6E Rewards on Feature Partner transactions

· 8 Complimentary Domestic airport lounge access

· 1% Fuel surcharge waiver

· Discounted convenience fee of Rs 100 per pax per segment

6E Rewards

· Complimentary Air Ticket worth Rs 1500 on activation

· 6E Prime Add-on (priority check-in, choice of seat, and a complimentary meal)

· 2.5% 6E Rewards on IndiGo transactions

· 2% 6E Rewards on dining, entertainment and grocery transactions

· 1% 6E Rewards on all other non-IndiGo transactions (except fuel & wallet)

· Upto 10% 6E Rewards on Feature Partner transactions

· Discounted convenience fee of Rs 100 per Pax per segment

· 1% Fuel surcharge waiver