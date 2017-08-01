IndiGo takes its FitToFly programme to Bengaluru

Extending its ongoing flagship initiative #FitToFly under IndiGoReach – company’s CSR programme IndiGo, India’s largest and fastest growing carrier, today opened a fully equipped gym for the Police officials in Bengaluru. With an endeavor to infuse IndiGo’s fitness belief and inspire the Police personnel to adopt a more physically active lifestyle, this gym has been set up within the office premises of the local police station near the airport in Bengaluru.

Appreciating the efforts of IndiGo, Mr. Hemant Nimbalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police said, “We welcome the FitToFly initiative and thank IndiGo for their efforts. It is not only encouraging but a positive and crucial step for us to be part of this transformational journey towards fitness. The work of a police personnel can be physically demanding and requires us to be on the move most of the time. Having a facility near the airport will help us spare time for workout every day and maintain a more physically active lifestyle.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole-Time Director, IndiGo said, “We are absolutely delighted to see our FitToFly programme being extended to different parts of the country. After a successful launch of FitToFly gyms in sixteen cities, we are happy to collaborate with the Bengaluru police force. At IndiGo, we feel for our police force who work day and night to provide us the security we need. Setting up gyms for them is an important move to encourage them to start making choices to live a healthier life by choosing to be holistically fit.”

Mr Ghosh further added, “For us at IndiGo, being healthy is not just about physical fitness, but it’s also about creating fitness into everything we do – be it our operations, customer relations or financial stability of the firm. We believe it starts with being fit as individuals. With the launch of this gym in Bengaluru, we hope to instill a sense of fitness amongst our police personnel and take this FitToFly initiative to a newer level.”

The FitToFly gyms will be fully equipped with multi-purpose machines, cross trainer, bench press and other facilities. As part of this multi-city campaign to promote fitness and healthy lifestyle – IndiGo launched its first gym at Jaipur international airport, in February this year followed by Gurugram, Dimapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Goa, Udaipur, Guwahati, Indore, Varanasi, Jammu, Bagdogra, Kochi, and Hyderabad.