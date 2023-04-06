IndiGrid commissions its first BESS project coupled with solar panels at its Dhule Substation

Mumbai, Monday, April 2023: In-line with the company objective to contribute towards nation’s sustainability targets, IndiGrid [BSE: 540565 | NSE: INDIGRID], India’s first listed power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), today announced that they have recently installed and commissioned their pilot project of Solar Panel bank coupled with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at their Dhule Substation located in Maharashtra, for meeting the substation’s auxiliary consumption requirement.

Generating meaningful impact under the Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices has been one of the strategic tenets for IndiGrid over the last few years and the company has undertaken multiple initiatives to drive change. Mindful management of its Emissions is a key focus area for IndiGrid and the latest solar panel banks plus BESS commissioning is a step towards achieving the company’s sustainability goals. The best-in-class BESS solution, coupled with solar generation, will not only reduce our emissions but also act as a prototype for expanding our presence in energy transition opportunities in the sector.