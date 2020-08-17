IndiVillage named Impact Sourcing Champion in IAOP’s Global Index

Bangalore: IndiVillage, a sustainable social enterprise powering cutting edge solutions for some of the world’s leading companies, has been named in a global index of leaders in impact sourcing. The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals’ (IAOP) Impact Sourcing Champions Index, a list created in partnership with Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI), features organisations that have used impact sourcing to make a profound contribution to disadvantaged communities with limited prospects.

IndiVillage, which was founded ten years ago, offers high-quality image and data annotation, natural language processing and content optimization for some of the world’s leading Technology & Ecommerce companies including Amazon, Appen, Alegion and Mercato. The company provides stable and lucrative jobs to over 300 people in rural India with profits reinvested in the community to further education, healthcare, and access to clean drinking water. IndiVillage featured in the index further to an online submission, which was reviewed by IAOP’s CSR and Social Impact Committee.

Recognising this distinction as acknowledgement of IndiVillage’s substantial impact, CEO Smita Malipatil said, “I am immensely proud of every single employee at IndiVillage and the work we do. India is a vast and fragmented country bursting with potential, but it is also affected by staggering income inequality often exacerbated by the gap between its rural and urban regions. This recognition from IAOP validates our ‘Business for Good’ mission which we are looking to scale significantly across the country. By enabling people from some of the remotest parts of the country to work with global leaders on their technology offerings, we have proven that community development and commercial growth can go hand in hand. I wholeheartedly believe that our model will be a catalyst for change and inspire several other organisations to follow suit.”

The philosophy of impact sourcing ensures that companies can combine commerce, corporate responsibility, and commitment to communities. By furthering progressive employment in rural areas, IndiVillage has impacted over 35,000 people annually and continues to expand at a rapid pace, marking the company as a worthy inclusion and one set for greater honours.

“Doing well by doing good is now more important than ever. Ensuring that disadvantaged populations have access to formal employment and decent work, allowing them to improve their conditions, acquire a career, and thus lift themselves, their families, and their communities out of poverty are the most suitable means to economic growth. I am proud of the work undertaken by IndiVillage and the other organisations who’ve made it to IAOP’s Impact Sourcing Champions Index,” said IAOP CEO Debi Hamill.