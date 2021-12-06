Indo count acquires home textile business of GHCL Limited for Rs. 576 crores

Mumbai, 6th December 2021: Indo Count Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer and exporter of Home Textiles has today entered into a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with GHCL Limited (GHCL) for acquisition of its Home Textile business at Vapi, Gujarat, on a going concern basis by way of a slump sale and Asset Transfer Agreement (ATA) for acquisition of specified assets of the US subsidiary of GHCL.

In order to meet the growing demand and capture the business opportunities, the Company’s Board today approved a BTA with GHCL for the aforesaid acquisition which has a fully operational manufacturing facility of 45 million meters annually located at Vapi, Gujarat. The facility also has sufficient land to double the capacity in the future. The cost of acquisition is Rs. 576 crores.

This acquisition will catapult Indo Count to a leadership position in the Global Home Textiles Bedding segment:

With addition of almost 50% new capacity, Indo Count becomes the largest Home Textile Bedding company, globally, with annual capacity of approximately 153 million meters

Indo Count adds a whole new avenue of customer base which is untapped, thereby leading to gain in global market share

Leverage joint capabilities of Design, Innovation and Products to a wider spectrum of customers

De-risking manufacturing facilities with twin state geographical diversity

Potential addition of ~ Rs.1,300 – 1,500 Crores p.a. to the topline of the Company

Key features of the transaction:

The transaction includes acquisition of the Home Textile business of GHCL Limited as a going concern, on a slump sale basis, which includes its manufacturing facility at Vapi, Gujarat along with specified assets (inventory and intellectual property) of Grace Home Fashions LLC, US subsidiary of GHCL.

Overall purchase Consideration for the said transaction is Rs. 576 crores on debt and cash free basis subject to closing adjustments as agreed in the BTA and ATA

Acquisition will be funded through mix of internal accruals and debt

The transaction is expected to be consummated by March 2022 subject to necessary approvals and completion of Condition Precedents (CP) in the BTA

Edelweiss Finance & Investments Limited acted as transaction advisor and Khaitan & Co. acted as legal advisor to the transaction

Commenting on this acquisition, Mr. Anil Kumar Jain, Executive Chairman, said: “Today marks a landmark occasion for Indo Count with our Board approving the acquisition of the Home Textile business of GHCL. This is a significant step towards achieving a formidable leadership position in the Home Textile Bedding business ‘globally’. The new enhanced capacity will fuel growth for Indo Count to efficiently scale and serve a wider spectrum of customers and markets thereby increasing its global market share.

This strategy enhances our customer centric approach leading to increased flexibility and better service levels. Further, we will leverage the joint capabilities of design and innovation to offer complete sleep experience.

We welcome the new team to Indo Count’s family and look forward to utilize their skills and experience to achieve the Company’s long-term vision.”

About Indo Count Industries Ltd.

Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICIL), is one of India’s largest Home Textile manufacturer. Mr. Anil Kumar Jain, Executive Chairman, has been ranked 10th amongst the India’s Best Top 100 CEO’s 2017 by Business Today. Under his leadership, the Company has achieved new milestones in the home textile business and has built significant presence across globe. Over the years, the Company has successfully carved out a niche for itself and has become a total bedding resource.

CARE’s credit rating is CARE A+ (Single A Plus; Outlook: Positive) for Company’s Long-Term Bank Facilities and CARE A1+ (A One plus) for Short Term Bank Facilities. ICRA’s credit rating is ICRA A+ (Single A plus; Outlook Positive) for Company’s Long-Term Bank Facilities and ICRA A1+ (A one plus) for Short Term Bank facilities.

