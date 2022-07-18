Indo Count joins global initiatives to tackle Climate Change

India, 18th July 2022: Indo Count, an India-based end-to-end bedding solutions company, raised the standard of sustainability and took a large step towards climate action by taking ambitious targets of GHG reduction through a scientific approach. Indo Count has aligned its journey for Climate action by joining the global campaign led by SBTi (Science Based Target Initiatives).

Science-based targets provide companies with a clearly defined pathway to future-proof growth by specifying how much and how quickly they need to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The Science Based Targets initiative champions science-based target setting as a powerful way of boosting companies’ competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy. It is a collaboration between CDP, World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

They have taken a target for GHG emission reduction as per SBTi methodology to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement in the category of limiting global warming to well below 2°C. These targets have been approved by SBTi and as part of the pledge, Indo Count will strive to achieve emissions reduction by following sustainable practices across the supply chain and all manufacturing units across the company aligned with the SBTi guidelines.

Indo Count Industries Ltd has always been committed to spearheading sustainability in the industry. They are highly focused on their ESG activities and have been working on integrating UNGC’s Principles of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) into the organizational culture and ensuring the building of a greener sustainable future.

Commenting on this, Mr.K R Lalpuria, Executive Director & CEO – Indo Count Industries Ltd said, “Indo Count has always been proactive in preserving the environment. With this approval and a scientific approach in place, we will be ensuring to reduce our GHG emissions as per SBTi guidelines for targets taken till 2030. Companies across all domains, especially across the private sector, need to take action towards reducing their GHG emissions. We need to be particularly vigilant in the reduction of Scope 3 emissions as they will impact our future generations in a more harmful manner.” The Paris Agreement was signed by 196 parties and is an international treaty created with a strong motive to tackle the rising issue of global warming. Industries and companies need to be mindful of their GHG emissions as this is extremely hazardous to us and our existence. We have a responsibility towards future generations and towards the environment and we are committed to fulfilling that responsibility to the best of our ability.”

With this, Indo Count Industries Ltd is trying to spearhead change in the industry and pioneer India’s commitment and participation in bringing this climatic change to a sustainable future