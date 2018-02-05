Indo – Nippon Golf Dinner 2018

A Perfect evening was hosted by Indo – Nippon Golf Cup by its Founder and President Rahul Sharma, the tournament supported by Embassy of Japan, JCCII (Japan chamber of commerce and industry in India) and Ministry of External Affairs, to celebrate the announcement Indo – Nippon Golf cup 2018.The event presented by Lexus saw the presence of Kenko Sone, Minister Economic embassy of Japan in India, Kazuharu Kono Secretary General Japan Chamber of Commerce, Eisuke Shiozaki, Chairman & Managing Director, Mitsubishi Corporation India Private Ltd, Neelam Pratap Rudy to name a few.

The occasion was also to promote social and economic relations of Japan and India by improving Japanese investment in Indian Infrastructure along with Re Engineering of Japanese technology for applications in India.

The Indo Nippon Golf Cup (INGC) was first held in 2006 with the objective to develop social and economic relations of the people of Japan and India enabling enhancement of their personal relations.

H.E. Y. Enoki, Ambassador of Japan to India, the initiator and Chief Guest of the first INGC, and the support of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India (JCCII) by their president Mr.Miyachi the tournament announced the setting up of the japan Desk in the PHD Chamber of Commerce and industry. The Chief Guest representing the Indian side was Cabinet Secretary Mr. B.K. Chaturvedi who delighted all with his excellent charm.

INGC 2007 was organised to promote the “India-Japan Tourism Year”. The Chief Guest representing Japan was Mr. K. Takewaka, Minister Economic, Embassy of Japan and from India Mr. P.V. Bhide, Revenue Secretary, Ministry of FINANCE. IATO & JNTO supported the tournament to promote tourism between the two countries.