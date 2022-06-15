Indoor Robotics Raises $15 Million in Series A to Revolutionize Building Monitoring and Security Practices

Indoor Robotics’ Tando™, the world’s first commercially available indoor drone, enables enhanced building security and monitoring. “We combined human-like capabilities with AI tools to enable next-generation security and monitoring,” says Doron Ben David, co-founder, and CEO.

Tel Aviv, ISRAEL – June 15, 2022 – Indoor Robotics, an indoor drone technology company that recently launched Tando™ drone, announced the closing of a $15 million in series A funding. The round of funding was led by Pitango and included Target Global, European Innovation Council Fund, and Spider Capital. This round enables Indoor Robotics to boost product development and enable intelligent indoor security worldwide.

Developing an autonomous indoor security robot has challenged robotics designers for years. While some ground-based robots are commercially available, ordinary items like a chair or a step can prevent them from fully securing an area. Indoor Robotics’ Tando™ uses multiple sensors and proprietary algorithms to accurately map and navigate in any indoor space, allowing it to autonomously navigate above or around any items in its path, enabling it to secure and monitor large areas.

“We reimagined what a drone was capable of and combined human-like capabilities with AI tools to enable next-generation security and monitoring,” said Doron Ben David, co-founder, and CEO of Indoor Robotics. “Tando has already been deployed by the world’s leading enterprises and security monitoring companies and is making a tangible impact on safety and security.”

Tando™ docks on the ceiling and functions as a security camera when not in flight. In addition to office buildings, it is currently being used to secure and monitor warehouses, data centers, malls, and retail establishments by well-known enterprises.

These funds will enable Indoor Robotics to move into full production and develop its go-to-market strategy. “We seized the opportunity to increase our investment in Indoor Robotics following the successful launch of Tando™ and the team’s demonstrated ability to surpass critical milestones,” said Rami Kalish, managing partner at Pitango. “Indoor Robotics’ proven capabilities have generated exciting demand from the market, which the investors are excited to facilitate.”

In addition to security functions, Tando™ drives significant safety and operational improvements. It is capable of collecting thermal imaging data and environmental data, as well as recording temperatures of rooms and identifying leaks. It also enables preventive maintenance, identifying areas in buildings that require care.

Doron Ben David and Amit Moran founded Indoor Robotics in 2018. Ben David had left his role as CTO of Israel Aerospace Industries’ Space Division when he began to collaborate with Moran, former Head of Robotics Innovation at Intel. They set their attention to drones, looking for areas where they could outperform human beings. They recognized that drones were ideal for security, an industry that suffers from 300% employee turnover, is vulnerable to fatigue and human error, and pays minimum wage to guards tasked with protecting valuable assets.

The drone fits in line with the company’s mission to boost the quality of life by enabling a seamless, comfortable indoor experience through task-oriented robots.