Indore’s Dr.Racchna Paremar won Mrs. India 2023

She creates an electrifying atmosphere when she struts down the runway, with her unbridled confidence, nimble movements, and poise. Her appeal has the audience captivated and wanting a prolonged glimpse of her. With a bold and charismatic presence, Dr.RacchnaParemar walks on the ramp with grace, owning every step she takes. Dr.Racchna has been duly recognized for her impressive accomplishments with several awards and titles. Recently, she had the incredible honor of taking part in the All India MISS, MRS, and MR INDIA 2023 hosted by Zeal Entertainment & Blooming Icons Academy. She proudly represented Madhya Pradesh during the audition and became the winner of Mrs. India 2023, People’s choice awards under Mrs. India Classical Category.

The grand show was organized by none other than Dr. NidhiRawat and it was held in Bhilai. People from over 15 states had participated in this pageant in different categories. In the competition, participants went through a series of judging rounds including a Photoshoot, Talent, Introduction, Ramp Walk, Personal Interview, and Q&A session. Many eminent personalities of fashion industry were a part of this show, while AditiGovitrikar, Pradeep Pali were the celebrated juries. AditiGovitrikar crowned the winners during the crowning ceremony.

Off the ramp, Dr.Racchna is an expert in child psychology and alternative medicine. Other than that, Certified Career Analyst, Certified Graphotherapist, a Certified in Counseling Psychology, Certified Reiki Master, Karunareiki, and OCCULT Consultant -Astrology, Numerology, Vastu, and Tarot. Dr.Racchna has been lauded for her hard work in skillfully balancing her role as a model with that of a Doctor of Alternative Medicine and COSMIC Healer. She has truly managed to achieve an impressive feat. It’s no surprise that this Indori beauty has it all – a glamorous look, an intelligent mind, and a compassionate healing hand. She has also been acknowledged for her achievements in various areas such as Education & Alternative Medicine, Astrology, Tarot Reading, and Vastu.

Dr.Racchna is well-known as a social media influencer and is active on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Her reach has been impressive with over 25K followers on her Instagram page.