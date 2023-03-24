Indosat Assigned Tech Mahindra as IT Managed Services Partner to Improve Customer Experience

New Delhi – 24th March 2023: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat) announced the appointment of Tech Mahindra for their IT managed services partner. Tech Mahindra as a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, will transform and run Indosat’s IT operations on a new-age digital-first platform that enables seamless visibility and managed services across its entire IT stack from a single viewpoint. This will improve overall performance, drive value, and improve customer experience for Indosat’s 102.2 million mobile subscribers.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said, “Indosat is a purpose-driven company to connect and empower the people of Indonesia by accelerating nation’s digital transformation. Partner-first approach is our key strategy to pursue that purpose and we are delighted to partner with Tech Mahindra as our combined IT Managed Services partner. The partnership will enable us to deliver a marvelous experience to our customers and drive the industry and Indonesia’s digital economy growth in the future.”

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra said, “We look forward to partner with Indosat to enable their transformational journey towards becoming a digital-first service provider, which will help them deliver a superior customer experience. The combined IT managed services engagement will help us enhance our footprint in Indonesia, which is a rapidly growing market for IT services. Further, this partnership will also strengthen Tech Mahindra’s positioning as a leading IT managed services provider for CSPs in the region.”

In addition to the partnership for IT managed services, both organizations signed an MoU in June 2022 to enable Indosat to grow their enterprise business.

This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive business transformation. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of its customers.