Indospace Introduces E-Bikes in Chakan…

Pune: IndoSpace, India’s largest developer and owner of Grade A industrial real estate and logistics parks, recently launched e-Bikes in Chakan I as part of its sustainability initiatives on Zero Emissions Day. IndoSpace’s next sustainability initiative seeks to provide an actionable solution to emissions arising from commutes at our smart parks.

IndoSpace has partnered with Chartered Bike to introduce e-Bikes along with charging stations, especially dedicated for its tenants and employees to commute within the industrial park. These E-bikes would offer tenants, their workforce, and all park visitors a quick, convenient, healthy, and zero-emission commute throughout the park.

IndoSpace is constantly upgrading and embracing developments to build smart and green parks that assure efficient operations. Sustainable mobility is one of the sub-themes that is a part of IndoSpace’s overall decarbonization strategy among several others. The move will support our tenants and their workforce embrace healthy, active, and sustainable transport solutions. The e-Bikes will be docked at two key locations – the first one will be at the entrance of the park, while the second one will be at a convenient midway point that will make it easy for the customers to access the service by following a few simple steps.

Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman – Real Estate, Everstone Group, said, “At IndoSpace we have been continuously integrating sustainable practices at all our parks. We strive to be the first movers in taking up climate-friendly initiatives and are excited to involve our partners and employees. The launch of e-Bikes is part of our continued partnership with them towards a sustainable and greener environment. Our shared vision of growth and sustainability can only be realized if we join hands to do our bit to combat fossil fuel emissions and climate change.

September 21 is World Zero Emissions day; a reminder of how fossil fuel emissions exacerbate climate change and our responsibility to tackle the same. We need immediate climate action to ensure planet Earth is livable for future generations and IndoSpace is committed to do its bit for the environment through various initiatives in its pursuit of sustainability.