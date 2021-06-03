inDriver Hits A Billion Rides

With 1 billion rides, inDriver reaches a milestone that represents its continued growth. Over 70 million users across 450 cities in 34 countries around the world can open the inDriver app and hit the road.

“One billion is a one followed by nine zeros. For us, this number is based on the efforts of a team of a thousand people. Everyone contributed to achieving this result. Their passion for a common cause, initiative, inner strength, and their focus on results have laid the foundation for success, and allow us to move forward everyday” said COO Egor Fedorov.

inDriver sees its future as a more multimodal, sustainable transportation company that supports bikes, auto rickshaws and cars, cars being its core business. The company believes that each of their rides is a story. A billion stories of people who arrived safely and on time, with everything going the way they wanted it to.

Each of their rides covers several kilometers. So, billion rides like that, means, the company has helped people travel a billion kilometers. Here is inDriver’s ladder to 1 billion rides:

900 million users – This is the current number of users using inDriver services globally

34 – This is the current number of countries in which our app is used.

7 – This is the current no of cities we are present in India

450 – This is the current number of worldwide cities in which we operate.

1200 – This is the total number of employees who work with us right now.

9 – This is the total number of worldwide offices which we have right now.

2 – This is our current world ranking, as of March 2021, in the category of the most downloaded ride-hailing app.

1 Biillion – This is the total number of people who use inDriver today.

The growth doesn’t stop here. The counter keeps on ticking, and the company’s got other important and significant achievements ahead of them.

