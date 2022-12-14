Induce yourself to the scrumptious delicacies for this festive season with the recipes from the top chefs of Colors Infinity’s special segment Eat@8!

With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, India’s one-stop for English entertainment, Colors Infinity is decked up to help you with your culinary conundrum. Eat@8 is a special programming segment by Colors Infinity that brings some unique recipes by highly acclaimed chefs. These delicious and unique recipes will come in handy as you celebrate your Christmas and New Year with family and friends. From the best of cakes to satisfy your sweet tooth to the fascinating lasagne, these chefs have it all for you.

Let us have a look at the top chefs of Colors Infinity and find out the best choice of dishes for your festive mood!

Nadiya’s Family Favourites!

This fascinating show by the one and only British-Bangladeshi TV chef, author, and television presenter Nadiya Hussain will be your best stop to tackle all your hunger pangs. Nadiya’s Family Favourites is dedicated to those who care for their families and want to cook the best meals for them. The renowned chef will introduce you to the best recipes that can bring a cheerful smile to all the family members and help you enjoy the season of the festival wholeheartedly.

Jamie’s Easy Meals for Everyday!

Here comes a show that is the best fit for all those looking for quick, easy, and scrumptious dishes to satisfy their hunger. One of the leading bestseller authors, Jamie Oliver is here to share the best and the quickest recipes that can make your festive season all the more special. Right from the comfort of his home and surrounded by his wonderful family, he’ll inspire you to get cracking in the kitchen!

Nigella: At My Table!

Among the most-known food writers in the world, Nigella Lawson has sold over 8 million copies of her cookbooks. Now, you can learn the best recipes from her on Colors Infinity! Watch Nigella: At My Table and prepare some delicious dishes for all your Christmas and New Year parties.

pic credit: moes-art.com