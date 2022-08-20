Indulge in a soulful Mid-Week Brunch at 3 Spices, DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad

Pune, August 20, 2022: As you hit the middle of the week you look for options to unwind or celebrate those little achievements at work. And what better way to keep your spirits up than by indulging in a ‘Mid-Week Brunch’ with your folks in a relaxed setting.

The Mid-Week Brunch at 3 Spices- a restaurant known for its Global cuisine is all set to dish out some appetising and mouth-watering preparations for its guests. The brunch includes a large spread of savoury dishes, desserts, and live counters of chaat and pasta. That’s not all, this lavish spread promises to feature some of the most appetising Sushi preparations for all those who have a special place in their heart for this sensational cuisine.

This Mid-Week Brunch aims to deliver something special for every diner out there. The brunch is curated specially to satiate your taste palate and helps you in getting through the hustle and bustle of the rest of the week. Celebrating those milestones and grabbing a hearty meal with your close ones is therapeutic in its own way. Come join us at 3 Spices, DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad and bask in the company of your friends and indulge in some tasty, flavoursome food!

DATE: Every Wednesday

TIME: 12:30 Pm- 3:30 Pm

VENUE: 3 Spices, DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad