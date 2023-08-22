Indulge Infinite – An exquisite culinary extravaganza

Mumbai, 22nd August, 2023: Get ready for a palate pleasing sojourn like no other at Hillview Café, the all-day dining restaurant at Marriott Executive Apartments Navi Mumbai, as they announce their weekday lunch buffet, ‘Indulge Infinite’. This tantalizing voyage promises to be a celebration of flavors, showcasing the finest culinary delights in an enchanting setting.

A culinary journey that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more. Introducing the all-new Weekday Lunch Buffet, featuring an extensive spread of over 40 delectable dishes spanning salads, appetizers, soups, main courses, and desserts, all under one roof.

Diners are invited to embark on a flavorful adventure with a blend of Asian, Indian, and Western cuisines meticulously crafted by our culinary experts. The weekday lunch buffet promises to be an experience that caters to diverse palates, making it a perfect destination for business meetings, family gatherings, and leisurely lunches.

The expansive food fiesta is carefully curated with locally sourced ingredients and expert craftsmanship, providing a delectable medley of culinary choices to our patrons, priced economically at just INR 999 inclusive of taxes.

Whether you’re a connoisseur of Indian spices, an admirer of Asian delicacies, or a fan of classic Western comfort foods, the weekday lunch buffet ensures an unforgettable dining experience.

Date: August 21, 2023 onwards

Open: Monday–Friday

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Phone: +91 99205 06099

Venue: Hillview Cafe at Marriott Executive Apartments Navi Mumbai

Discover the joy of flavors and the art of dining at Hillview Cafe Restaurant, Marriott Executive Apartments. Treat yourself to a feast that promises to be a memorable escape into the world of culinary excellence.