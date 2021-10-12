Indus App Bazaar joins forces with BreachTape; provides developers with unique CDN services for enhanced content delivery

The CDN services by BreachTape will be free of cost for developers for the first 3 months and will be chargeable post this time period

New Delhi, October 12, 2021: Indus App Bazaar, India’s largest indigenous app store enabling smartphone users to consume apps & content in their preferred language, has partnered with BreachTape, an innovative IT Infra & CDN services provider. This is in line with the AppBazaar Vision of an ‘Empowered Developer Ecosystem’ where AppBazaar strives for helping the Developer community within India to help them scale and be their growth partner by extending all possible support, including infrastructure and CDN Space that can save them costs which can be further utilized by the developer for other marketing or R & D activities.

It will also help them offload traffic from content servers and enhance the overall web experience of users.

Through this association, developers will get free* CDN services under two options – 10 TB and 100 TB – from BreachTape for the first 3 months. The initiative underlines Indus OS’s commitment to helping young and emerging developers create and deliver apps of high quality to the end-users. As part of the same offer, developers will also get integration services free of cost.

Anand Singh, Head of Developer Relations, Indus OS said, “In our endeavour to help developers bring innovation to the app store ecosystem, we have inked this partnership with a leading IT Infra & CDN services company like Breach Tape. We look forward to this strategic association and hope to encourage the entire developer community to bring change in the form of an innovative app and content solutions to the end-users.”

BreachTape spokesperson said, “We are delighted to join hands with a leading name like Indus OS. New developers have a lot of creative potential but due to some barriers – both technical and financial – they somehow fail to deliver their best. We hope our partnership with Indus OS will significantly help them create and bring more innovative solutions to the app store ecosystem.”

This partnership is currently open and not time-bound and will continue till both parties, Indus OS and Breachtape, find business value in the partnership. The developers can register themselves at https://bit.ly/3AHkTpf or post signing up on developers portal of Indus OS, the user can learn more about the deal with just a mere click on a gift icon.