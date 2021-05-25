Indus Valley launches 100% Organic Hair Colour and Spa with essential oils

New Delhi: Indus Valley which delivers a wide range of organic, damage- free and natural products to its customers has launched its 100% organic Hair colour and Spa with Essential oils package priced at Rs. 1199.

Indus Valley 100% organic Hair colour and Spa promises triple exuberance of hair colouring, prevention of further hair graying and superior hair maintenance. Packed with all natural and organic ingredients it colours, treats and repairs damaged hair without exposing them to even a tinct of chemicals.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Arya, CEO and founder, Indus Cosmeceuticals Pvt Ltd, said, “The 100% organic Hair colour and Spa has been launched after diligent quality testing and control. With the promise to provide the best to our customers, the product is made with 15 handpicked and botanical herbs with no synthetic chemicals and fragrances. It is also vegan and cruelty free. “

Filled with paragon organic ingredients like castor oil and sesame oil the hair colour bestows a holistic and a luxurious spa experience by increasing blood circulation to the hair and moisturizing your scalp. Loaded with essential oils it helps to nourish the hair roots, soothes hair follicles, stimulate hair growth, clean the scalp off dandruff and control oil buildup to maintain a healthy scalp.

The brand believes in cultivating purity from the very beginning, hence has permeated its product with organically grown and hand-picked natural ingredients, devoid of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. The product only contains organic preservatives for packaging and has no synthetic fragrance. The product will be available e-commerce platforms like Amazon, 1mg, Flipkart, Nykaa, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall and Myntra.

The colour pigments of the product stick only to the outer layer without bleaching away the natural pigment of hair and providing a soft, gentle, natural and durable conditioning effect without damaging the hair structure or depleting the hair shine. 100% Organic Hair Colour and Spa is tested by multiple reputed international health agencies and has been certified as “Organic”. It is also a Dermatologists’ favourite as it carries no deadly side effects and does not cause any permanent damage to the hair shaft.