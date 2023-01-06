Indusfood, the largest integrated F&B trade show in South Asia to be held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, January 06, 2023…. Indusfood, the largest integrated F&B trade show in South Asia, comes to Hyderabad. The 6th edition in the row and the first in Telangana will be held at Hitex from January 8 to 10th.

The who-is-who of the F & B industry in India and all over the globe is to participate in the show. The show will be organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), an apex trade and investment promotion organization notified in the Foreign Trade Policy. TPCI is also recognized and supported by the Department of Commerce, Govt. of India.

Indusfood 2023 to redefine India’s F&B economy. Many F&B start-ups, Knowledge-driven collaboration, Sustainability & Growth are at the forefront for Indusfood 2023.

The few highlights include 1,200+ world-class buyers from 80-plus countries interfacing with 550+ Indian exhibitors. It will be spread over an exhibition area covering 26,000 sq feet. Indusfood takes the lead in commemorating the International Year of Millets, 2023 with a special showcase of millets in its 6th Edition. The unprecedented number of start-ups to exhibit. It will have a special focus on Indian market opportunities with buyers representing modern trade, e-commerce QSRs, airlines, etc

The show expected an export business of US$ 1 billion to be closed at the show.

Indusfood has grown rapidly to become the largest integrated F&B trade show in South Asia over the past five years. Speaking at the event, Founder Chairman TPCI, Mohit Singla said, “Indusfood has provided a dedicated and powerful platform for the Indian F&B industry to promote its strengths and expand its horizons in the international market. Over the past five years, it has become the sole catalyst for robust growth in India’s processed food exports, by ensuring direct linkages with global buyers.”

India’s F&B exports were recorded at US$ 42 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% YoY since 2017. Correspondingly, processed food exports have grown at a particularly robust pace of over 20% during the period to reach US$ 8 billion in 2021. During January-October, 2022, processed food product exports have further accelerated by 32% YoY to reach US$ 8.6 billion. “We are positive that Indusfood 2023 will play a catalytic role in building on this strong growth momentum both internationally and in the domestic market,” Singla added.

Top global sourcing giants of the F&B industry such as – Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin Co Pte Ltd (Singapore), Shrijees Supermarket (Tanzania), Apna Bazar (US), Grand Hyper (UAE), Nesto (UAE), Choithrams (UAE), Lulu Group International (UAE), Noon.com (UAE), City Centre Central Markets (Kuwait), Babasons WII (Bahrain) and many more will be visiting the show.

Indusfood 2023 is giving focused attention to domestic F&B opportunities, considering the strong growth potential in the Indian market. A number of modern trade players, e-commerce firms, QSRs, airlines, and startups from India will be present at the marquee event.

Millets, the wonder crop to combat climate change, will be the spotlight product category at Indusfood 2023. This is in commemoration of the International Year of Millets 2023, which was announced by the UN General Assembly after India’s proposal to that effect received widespread support. The event will feature an extensive range of millet-based food products, sessions by industry experts, and exclusive millet recipes by celebrity chefs.

TPCI will also inaugurate the Indus Knowledge Hub during the show. A novel initiative to fuel knowledge-driven collaboration, Indus Knowledge Hub will involve a series of exciting seminars and panel discussions, wherein global leaders in the space will share best business practices, opportunities, challenges, and growth prospects for Indian F&B players.

Indusfood 2023 will feature a variety of food & beverage products from India, including raw and processed, alcoholic/non-alcoholic, organic, healthy, plant-based, ready-to-eat, and ethnic, across over 16 zones. This year, an unprecedented number of promising F&B start-ups are exhibiting at the event. Furthermore, plant-based food, health food, organic and dairy categories have seen stronger participation.