IndusInd Bank supported para-athletes win big at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, Tokyo

IndusInd Bank is proud to announce that its supported para-athletes who are part of the Bank’s Para Champions Programme (PCP), have won 8 medals at the recently concluded Paralympics in Tokyo, comprising 42% of the total no. of medals won by the Indian Contingent. The Indian Contingent also clinched 5 Gold medals, of which 4 were won by athletes that are supported under the PCP.

The Bank supports 43 para-athletes under the PCP (in partnership with GoSports Foundation) of which, 21 of them represented the Country in Tokyo, across disciplines. In a bid to create a nationwide movement of support for these Para Champions, the Bank also launched a digital brand campaign to commemorate their achievements. Christened ‘Phirse #JeetKaHalla’, the campaign featured an inspiring ‘Anthem’ that showcased the grit and determination of these athletes.

The campaign was well received, as it crossed 18 million views on the Bank’s social media handles within a few days of its launch. You could watch it right here by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/3S9iCRQHMu0

Speaking about the performances of the para-athletes, Mr. Sanjeev Anand, Head – Commercial & Rural Banking and In-charge of IndusInd for Sports, IndusInd Bank said, “It is a moment of great pride to witness our supported Para Champions win laurels for the country and cement their place as bonafied achievers. This year, the Indian Contingent comprised 21 athletes from the Para Champions Programme as compared to 11 during the Rio games in 2016. The rise in numbers is a testament to our larger objective of expanding the pool, even further in the coming years. We, as an organisation are honoured to have been part of their journey and look forward to being partners of their progress in the future as well.”

The following para-athletes (supported by the Bank) won medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: