Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla receives Padma Bhushan

Jaipur 24March 2023 – On receiving the award, Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla said, “The spirit of nation-building and trusteeship has guided my family across generations. And so, to receive this national honour is indeed humbling. I thank the Honourable President of India, SmtDroupadiMurmu and the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, for this prestigious honour which I accept on behalf of 140,000 colleagues from 36 countries. This award is a recognition of the longitudinal impact of the Aditya Birla Group— in enriching lives and in demonstrating through actions that business is a force for good”.

He is the third person in the family to receive this honour, before this Shri Birla’s mother Mrs. Rajshree Birla has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, as well as Mr. D. Birla has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan.