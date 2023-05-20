Industrialist-Philanthropist Sudha Reddy Makes A Show Stopping Statement On Day 1 At Cannes 2023

Hyderabad: May 20, 2023: Business tycoon and billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy unleashed grace and glamour on the first day of her debut at the world’s most prestigious film festival, Cannes Film Festival.

During the former half of the day, she donned a bespoke Neeta Lulla jet black satin gown with a bejewelled sequin trailing cape for the official Cannes Luncheon. She completed her look with faux leather hand gloves and a Versace hand purse and a double tiger choker adorned with emeralds and white opals plated in 24K gold from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2013 runway collection. She opted for fresh dewy make-up with long tresses.

For her debut red-carpet walk for the premiere of Les Filles D’Olfa she wore a couture Neeta Lulla silverish-grey body-fitting evening gown. The dreamy fairy-tale ensemble consisted of intricate embroidery and sequins with a head trail. Her Valentino shoulder bag in crystal metallic sunshine and antique brass coupled with Harry Winston Secret Combination Diamond Necklace weighing a total of approximately 115.90 carats, set in platinum added the extra glitz to her outing. Her subtle make-up and tied back hairstyle spotlighted her aesthetic look.

Creating a moment of honour for her fellow Hyderabadis, Reddy is the very first non-film celebrity from Hyderabad to ever attend the star-studded festival which will witness an array of global celebrities taking to the red carpet. Owing to her well-established commitment to charity and community service, her four-day itinerary primarily embraces philanthropic-led appearances that will see her hobnob with philanthropic tycoons in order to forge long-term alliances with other global foundations.