Industry alone can catalyze a wholesome development of human resource: Hon’ble Vice-President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Speaking at the inaugural of 117th Annual Session 2022 of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Hon’ble Vice-President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankar lauded the role of industry in India’s growth story. He added that the Industry alone can catalyze a wholesome development of human resource, especially from the younger demographics. There is a need to make a platform where every talented person is in a position to exploit his/her talent. The need for systemic utilization of resources, both human and natural can never overemphasized. The theme of the PHDCCI’s annual session this year is India@75: Celebrating India’s Pursuit for Self-Reliance.

Shri Dhankar, who was the chief guest of the event, was accompanied by the Second Lady of India, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar. He noted that affirmative steps being taken by the government as well as the industry has made India the fifth largest economy in the world today. One of the affirmative steps that make us proud, he pointed, is the startup ecosystem which today boasts of 75,000 startups and 100 unicorns. He added that startups are turning out to be game changers. No one knows better than the industry that their younger generations is getting out-of-the-box and meeting with success unheard of or imagined by the senior generation. It’s a culture that’s taking roots in the hinterlands, too.

He added that the Gandhian ideal which the world has recognised with great deference is being reflected in the mantra of New India, which is sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas sabka prayaas. The growth engine is propelled by the industrial segment with the support of the government. He added that no one knows better than the industry that respect for India has grown around the world and carries different kind of credibility today.

The Vice President, however, noted that there is section that is belittling the success of India, which includes efforts of the industry, the farmers, MSMEs among others. He added that the industry must step out sometimes and deal with this malaise which is disturbing the growth story.

He reiterated that the industry will find in him their foot-soldierI, if chambers of commerce and business come on a single platform, have a think tank of their own collectively, have consensual approach and identify issues to be addressed by the government.

Shri Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI, who felicitated the Vice President, stated that India, in its 76th year of Independence and celebrating Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, stands as shining example of growth and stability amid the global crisis. It is at a point which gives the industry and especially the youth have an opportunity to contribute making an affluent India when it turns 100 in 2047 and stands as a leading nation on the strength of our economic performance and vibrant democracy. He added that the New India will have numerous success stories to tell, demonstrate and sell to the world. He appreciated India’s recorded GDP growth rate for FY 2021-22 at 8.7%. Also, talked about economy is showing strong resilience to the global geo-political shocks on the back of the strengthened macroeconomic foundations, led by efforts of the Government.

He appreciated the announcement of initiatives made by Hon’ble Prime Mister Shri Narendra Modi for relief and credit support for business, especially MSMEs including an emergency working capital facility of Rs. 3 Lakh crore for both large and small enterprises. Efforts must be made to increase the ease of doing business for MSMEs and to ensure the effective implementation of existing reforms at the ground level.

He further mentioned, the next 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’ would provide great opportunities to build a New India. A New India where The economy will attain its potential growth rate of double digits; becoming the 3rd largest economy in World ecosystem; The manufacturing sector will be globally competitive; The agriculture sector will be sufficient not only to serve the domestic population but also will be significantly visible in the global agriculture and food exports. Millions of jobs will be created for the growing young population and socio-economic development of the nation is moving to a Developed Economy. There will be manifold increase in the income level of the people, simplified and rationalised taxation system, ease of doing business at the highest level. New India with housing for all, education for all, easy access to medical and health facilities and strengthened women empowerment and safety.

The inaugural session of PHDCCI’s 117th Annual Session 2022 ended with a vote of thanks by Shri Saket Dalmia, Sr. Vice President, PHDCCI.