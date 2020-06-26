Industry Leaders Come Together At Ashoka University Conference on “Shaping Organizations of the Future”

Industry leaders will come together at an Ashoka University- hosted virtual conference on June 27 onshaping organizations of the future. The conference will be addressed by business, finance and industry leaders including like Pramod Bhasin, Founder, Genpact; Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank;Dr. Santrupt B. Misra, CEO, Birla Carbon, Director, Chemicals, and Director Group HR, Aditya Birla Group; Aditya Ghosh, Board Member, Oyo;Ameera Shah, MD, Metropolis Healthcare; Deep Kalra, Founder and CEO, MakeMyTrip and Ashish Dhawan, Founder and Chairman, Ashoka University.

The conference, being held under the Ashoka University – Future of Work banner, will start at 10.30am and end at 6.15pm on June 27. The Conference will also include Rajeev Dubey, Principal Advisor, Mahindra Group; FalguniNayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa; Sandeep Kohli, Partner and Talent Leader, EY India, amongst others. The sessions will delve into the best practices to manage the future of work and the shift to the next normal.

The conference will focus onthe massive disruption faced by organisations due to the pandemic and discuss strategic people issues as well as evolve strategies for optimal business outcomes in India. The conference will take place over Zoom and be broadcast live on YouTube.

COVID-19 has drastically changed the world, and business as usual is no longer a possibility. The massive disruption caused by the pandemic has confronted organizations with fundamental questions on business models and the future of work itself.

According to Ashish Dhawan, Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ashoka University, “COVID-19 is changing businesses in a dramatic way.Working at any time and from anywhere has opened up many possibilities for organizations to seek talent, including virtual internships. We also need to assess the changing demographics of the workforce and the impact it will have on diversity, particularly the participation of women and youth. As organisations prepare for an uncharted future, they will also need employees who are equipped with the right skill sets and attitudes to combat challenging times.”

The conference will bring together HR communities, corporate leaders, global thinkers and stakeholders to discuss the future of work practices including working anytime, anywhere, virtual internships, redesigning of the workplace as well as skills that will be essential in the post COVID-19 situation including critical writing, analytical thinking, effective communication and social responsibility.