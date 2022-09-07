Industry leaders weigh in on ‘The Great Resignation’ in a two-part series presented by ET Catalyse

New Delhi, September 7, 2022: ET Catalyse, which brings together India’s sharpest business minds for engaging discussions on brand building and business strategies, is all set to launch a two-part CHRO Special titled ‘Everything You Wanted To Know About The Great Resignation’.

At the onset of life returning to normal, a year ago; the term ‘The Great Resignation’ was coined as reports predicted that many employers were looking to leave their employers in pursuit of greener pastures. This led many organizations and industries to adapt their approach to the entire recruitment process and re-look at the employee and employer relationship from a unique perspective. In 2022, there is still a lot of talk amongst recruiters about the impact of ‘The Great Resignation’ and what it means for the future of the workforce and the corporate world.

This two-part special slated to premiere with Volume 1 on 7th September will see participation from Kartik Rishi, Partner, People & Organization at PwC India; and Vinod Rai, Assistant Vice President (Head), Human Resources at Maruti Suzuki India in Volume 1 hosted by Miloni Bhatt, Editor, Digital Broadcast, ET Spotlight. For Volume 2, we will see participation from Dinkar Devgan, Recruiting Lead, Google, and Amol Gupta, People Leader – COO/CIO, FIS Global, in an exciting conversation with Deepak Ajwani, Editor, ET Digital. They will address questions such as ‘are we presently in a candidate’s market?’, ‘is the Great Resignation here to stay?’, ‘what is the future of the workforce?’; and many more topics on the matter.

Announcing the series Deepak Ajwani, Editor, Economictimes.com said, “Through ET Catalyse, we have actively engaged with business leaders, subject-matter experts, and entrepreneurs who have shed light on new-age business trends, marketing best practices and tech innovations. This special two-part series will focus on one of the most hotly debated topics, globally popularly known as ‘The Great Resignation’ that has taken the business world by storm. Our audience can look forward to many such interesting discussions on ET Catalyse in the coming days.”