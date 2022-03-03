Industry veteran, Vikrant Gupta joins apna.co as Head of People

Bengaluru, 3 March 2022: With a mission to further strengthen its leadership team, apna.co, India’s largest jobs, and professional networking platform has today announced the appointment of industry veteran Vikrant Gupta as its Head of People. In this role, Vikrant will play a pivotal role in providing strategic guidance, enablement, thought leadership, and operational rigor to the human resources & talent acquisition agenda at apna. He will also help uphold the diversity and inclusion goals at apna, assisting the brand in becoming a global employer partner as the platform scales further.

He will be working closely with Chief Business Officer, Manas Singh in driving the People function at the organization.

An alumnus of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, and with an industry experience of more than two decades, Vikrant brings with him a wealth of rich and diverse experiences across functions including HR business partnering, Talent Supply Chain, Talent Development and culture and organizational development, Finance, Control & Auditing, and M&A. He has previously worked with various global organizations including GE, Nike, Accenture, HCL & Harman. He has led several 0-1 journeys during his professional life.

He is a global leader with a vision and has led teams across different geographies with diverse cultures.

Talking about his appointment, Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co noted “ Vikrant is a veteran in the HR space and a terrific leader. As part of our commitment towards investing in our people, we are proud to bring in a seasoned professional so early in the life stage of our company. I am confident that with Vikrant now part of the leadership team, we will accelerate our HR agenda in building a world class organization”

“I am thrilled to join an organization that is on an exciting journey to transform the lives of billions of people across the globe. As our employees try and solve for earth scale problems, we will ensure they are at the center of everything we do at apna.” – Vikrant Gupta, Head of People, apna.co

Vikrant’s appointment is in sync with apna’s efforts to build a world-class leadership team to accelerate business growth. apna has also recently appointed Shantanu Preetam as Chief Technology Office, Ronak Shah as the Head of Data Strategy, and Suresh Khemka as the Head of Platform Engineering and Infrastructure.

apna plans to onboard more than 400 professionals in data sciences, engineering, and product in the next 6 months. The ongoing hiring spree will allow talented professionals from various domains to apply to one of the fastest-growing startups in India.

In recent months, apna has recorded tremendous growth with 22 million-plus users, more than 200,000 employer partners, and a presence in 50-plus cities in India and counting. The platform is currently enabling over 18 million interviews and 35 million professional conversations monthly.