Infinite Recognized As Top Key Player IN CMI’S Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market 2020

Infinite’s PC3 (Patient-Centric Connected Care) is now listed in the Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market 2020 report by Coherent Market Insights (CMI). We are listed as top companies including Apple’s CareKit (Apple), IntelliVue Guardian System (Philips), Philips mobile medical app (Philips), miMeds (iPatientCare), miCalc (iPatientCare), miWater (iPatientCare), etc. The global Patient Centric Healthcare App market covers the products available in the Patient-Centric Healthcare App and their performance in terms of their production value, market share, revenue generation, growth rate, and regional analysis of each product. Coherent Market Insights Market Reports offers holistic market intelligence and insights for the Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Industry. The report showcases the factors driving this market, various restraints and opportunities impacting it along with the adoption trends, and associated absolute dollar revenue opportunity for the period 2018-2026.

Infinite’s Patient-Centric Connected Care (PC3) is an integrated care platform with below salient and unique features:

• Integrated Wellness and Disease Management to provide a comprehensive view of Patient profile aids in reducing hospitalization

• Connected Care with visibility to up-to-date Health demographics including Risk Assessment and Remote Care

• Integrated Analytics – Population Health Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Medical Economics

• Ease of integration with various COTS products including EMR / EHR platforms like Cerner, Allscripts, and Epic

• HIPAA compliant platform adhering to all security standards including NIST standard

