Infiniti Mall extends support to HOPE with heart-touching installations across premises

January 28, 2022 Neel Achary Business 0

Art Displays of Hope 2021 at Infiniti Mall

Infiniti Mall Mumbai, extending its support to HOPE 2021, has set up installations of the breath-taking art created by the kids who participated in the HOPE event across the mall premises. ‘HOPE’ is a theme-based annual event organised by the Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation, IMPACCT Foundation and Tata Memorial Hospital, which supports the cure and treatment of young children suffering from cancer along.

Stemming from its core belief of celebrating life and living to the fullest, the installation included various kiosks around the mall that displayed huge props, pictures of children, a photo booth, other art displays, etc. People visiting the mall could see the intriguing and eye-catching art designed by the talented kids of HOPE and the noble cause that the initiative is supporting.

Mukesh Kumar, CEO, Infiniti Mall

Commenting on the same, Mr. Mukesh Kumar, CEO, Infiniti Mall, said, “We at Infiniti are delighted and honoured to be associated with such a noble cause. The kids at HOPE truly are inspiring, and it is a joy to see their spirit and optimism in life. It’s astonishing seeing the artwork produced by such young minds. We wish these kids the best in life and will continue to show our enduring support for such initiatives.”

See also  iSTOX Rebrands To ADDX, Will More Than Double Issuances This Year While Launching New Product Lines
About Neel Achary 11121 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn