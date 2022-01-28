Infiniti Mall extends support to HOPE with heart-touching installations across premises

x

Infiniti Mall Mumbai, extending its support to HOPE 2021, has set up installations of the breath-taking art created by the kids who participated in the HOPE event across the mall premises. ‘HOPE’ is a theme-based annual event organised by the Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation, IMPACCT Foundation and Tata Memorial Hospital, which supports the cure and treatment of young children suffering from cancer along.

Stemming from its core belief of celebrating life and living to the fullest, the installation included various kiosks around the mall that displayed huge props, pictures of children, a photo booth, other art displays, etc. People visiting the mall could see the intriguing and eye-catching art designed by the talented kids of HOPE and the noble cause that the initiative is supporting.

x

Commenting on the same, Mr. Mukesh Kumar, CEO, Infiniti Mall, said, “We at Infiniti are delighted and honoured to be associated with such a noble cause. The kids at HOPE truly are inspiring, and it is a joy to see their spirit and optimism in life. It’s astonishing seeing the artwork produced by such young minds. We wish these kids the best in life and will continue to show our enduring support for such initiatives.”