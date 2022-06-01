Infinix augments its HOT portfolio; Launches HOT 12 Play for a fully-loaded entertainment experience

After the grand success of its HOT 10 Play last year, Infinix – the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group – has today unveiled a new addition to its fully loaded budget-friendly smartphone segment with first-in-segment upgrades. The newest entrant in the block, HOT 12 Play, promises an uninterrupted entertainment experience to the new-age users and will be available on Flipkart on sale from May 30th onwards at an introductory price of Rs.8499/-. Available in 4GB RAM/64GB with 3GB of expandable memory variant, HOT 12 Play will come in four exciting colour alternatives: Racing Black, Horizon Blue (Hero Colour), Champagne Gold and Daylight Green.

HOT 12 Play will have the best display, best battery, the best performance in the segment, and some key upgrades from its precursor in the HOT series. Packed with an array of outstanding features, a powerful processor, the latest OS, expandable memory and an improved camera, the fully-loaded smartphone promises an immersive, engaging and all-rounder experience.

Bigger and Brighter Display: Infinix’s refreshing new HOT 12 Play stands out for its 6.82” display with HD+ resolution, biggest in the segment with a first-in-segment 90 Hz Refresh Rate & 180 Hz of Touch Sampling rate, making the device supremely smooth. It is also the only device in the price segment to have a middle punch-hole display. Along with the big screen, the smartphone also has one of the brightest displays in the category of 480 NITS and a 1500:1 contrast ratio for a superior visual experience. Meanwhile, a 90.66% screen-to-body ratio will deliver an immersive viewing experience. The Panda King MN228 glass protection on top of the display makes the device absolutely durable.

The engaging viewing experience of HOT 12 Play is backed by a superior audio experience enabled by the DTS Surround Sound speaker for maximum engagement.

Refreshing design: HOT 12 Play has been designed keeping in mind the aesthetics and comfort factor while using a big-screen smartphone. The premium and the stylish smartphone comes with a Fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

Superior performance and Massive storage: Operating on the latest Android 11, Infinix HOT 11 2022 comes installed with a UniSoc T610 processor with a CPU clock speed of Upto 1.82 GHz speed and a highly efficient 12nm production process. Available in a 4GB RAM/64 GB memory variant, the device comes with an expandable virtual RAM of up to 3GB. It also comes with the latest XOS 10 skin enabling users to enjoy a smooth and faster software UX with refreshed icons, colour theme design, refreshing wallpapers, and a cleaner interface.

Improved Camera: The all-new HOT 12 Play continues the tradition of Infinix in offering the best-in-class camera. It features a 13 MP Dual rear camera with a dedicated quad-LED flash, the only device in the segment with the feature. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP in-display selfie camera with a dedicated Dual LED flash, yet again the only device in the segment with this feature.

Massive Battery: HOT 12 Play is backed by the biggest battery in the segment of 6000mAh, which keeps the smartphone operational even after long hours of heavy usage. It is also the only device in the segment to have a 10W charge support with a Type C cable, giving users the freedom to do their favourite things, for as long as they want, without bothering about frequently recharging the phone.

Commenting on thelaunch, Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, “The Infinix HOT series was launched in 2017 to bring meaningful innovation to consumers and has since gained a phenomenal fan base with its many FIST(First In Segment Technology) features like superior display, performance and battery. The HOT Series epitomises that belief by making flagship-like features accessible at aggressive price points. By democratizing technology, we strive to create strong connections with our customers through game-changing innovations and enhanced smartphone experience. Our fans have shown a strong affinity towards the HOT Series consistently and this has led to us being recommended by their friends and family, which is our core strength. The immersive and robust experience of the HOT 12 Play is a result of constant fan and consumer engagements to craft a device that is the right fit for the larger audience. This aspirational device backed with a virtual RAM, heavy-duty 6000mAh battery and the 6.82-inch punch hole screen boasts of a perfect amalgamation of performance and aesthetics, making it a power-packed- offering under 9K”

Considering the customer-centric approach, Infinix has developed a robust network with 915+ service centres across 700 towns in India. This allows users to enjoy after-sales experiences. Infinix devices come pre-installed with the Carlcare App that empowers the users to locate their nearest service centre and also indicates to them the availability of parts at the service centres.