Infinix forays into the premium segment of Android TVs; launches ZERO 55” QLED UHD along with 50” X3 UHD

Mumbai, September 23, 2021: After the massive success of its affordable range ofAndroid smart TVs, Infinix, a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION group has today unveiled its line-up of premium Android TVs in India. Under this range, the brand has launched its first 55-inch QLED 4K TV under the ZERO series equipped with breakthrough Quantum DOT technology at only INR 34990. Infinix is also introducing a 50-inch 4K TV under its existing X3 series promising the safest viewing experience with Dolby audio at just INR 24990. Both the Android TVs are expected to go on sale on Flipkart from 24 September onwards.

“We forayed into the smart TV space in 2020 and since then, we have received a phenomenal response on our X1 and X3 series of Android TVs and well-established ourselves in the segment. With the ZERO series launch, we intend to disrupt the premium Android TV space. Having a history of introducing new technologies in the market, we believe that our newest 55-inch QLED 4K TV which is equipped with our flagship Quantum DOT technology will be a game-changer in the future of technology. With the 55-inch model, we will be a formidable competitor in the premium QLED Smart TV segment. The Infinix ZERO Series is a certified Google TV with a perfect blend of bright & smooth display, safe viewing experience, enhanced sound quality, and a powerful processor.

Being a customer-centric brand, we endeavour to offer the latest in consumer technology, and the launch of Infinix’s ZERO QLED TV series will play a key role in fulfilling the evolving entertainment requirements of millions of our customers.” Said Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India.

BEZEL-LESS MINIMALISTIC DISPLAY AND DESIGN: The ZERO 55-inch QLED 4K TV sports a premium design with Infinix’s flagship Quantum DOT technology with ultra-precise 4K details. It is complemented by Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ support, and 60 FPS MEMC to boost the frame rate of your favourite TV shows, sports matches, and movies, making them look smoother. The technology uses nano crystals ranging between two and 10 nanometres (one billionth of a meter) and each dot emits a different colour depending on size, allowing viewers to experience a delight of colours. The 3 Side bezel-less Minimalistic display offers up to 400 NITS of peak brightness, 85% NTSC and 122% sRGBcolor gamut. The TV features a 3-side bazel-less premium design given to its 1.6mm frameless design that comes along with an X-Blade metal stand to add sophistication and elegance to any interior space.

Meanwhile, the 50-inch 50X3 4K TV offering HDR10 compatibility and 1.07 billion colours backed by 85% NTSC, 122% sRGBcolor gamut and up to 300 NITS Peak Brightness, promises more realistic visuals. The Android TV sports a frame-less Design with a 94% screen-to-body ratio and minimized Blue Rays that can let the users indulge in a safe full-screen experience with a balanced, premium aesthetic to elevate any home decor.

IMMERSIVE SOUND QUALITY: The ZERO 55-inch QLED 4K TVcomes with two powerful in-built 36Watt Box speakers with Dolby Digital Audio and 2 Tweeters that enhance the quality of sound, covering the range from 8K to 20K Hz. The 50-inch 50X3 4K TV on the other hand, sports a powerful combination of 24W box speakers with Dolby Audio, delivering a rich, clear, powerful cinematic surround sound experience.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE: The 55-inch QLED ANDROID TV is powered by a MediaTek Quad-Core CA55 Processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The Infinix 50-inch 50X3 TV on the other hand is powered by a MediaTek Quad-Core Processor paired with 1.5 GB RAM and 16GB ROM. On the software front, both the TVs are backed by Android 11 OS. This ensures the viewers enjoy high performance with low energy consumption.

ENHANCED CONNECTIVITY: Both the latest launches by Infinix are paired with multiple port options for enhanced connectivity. While the ZERO 55-inch QLED ANDROID TV sports 3x HDMI (1 ARC Support), 2x USB ports, 5.0 Bluetooth, WiFi b/g/n, 1 AV input, 1 LAN, 1 Headphone port, and Dual Band WiFiports; the 50-inch 50X3 TV features 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, and a Dual Band WiFi.

CERTIFIED ANDROID: Both the Android TVs come loaded with built-in Chromecast for seamless connectivity to your favourite video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and 5000+ of them from the app store. You can turn the TV into a dancefloor, racetrack, and more and even use your smartphones as controllers while watching any action live on the big screen. Meanwhile, the Bluetooth-enabled slim remote with one-touch Google Assistant offers a personalized and hands-free experience.

ZERO 55” TV – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=73qWCQgIS0g

X3 50” TV – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=yWWPmlbMGAg