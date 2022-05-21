Infinix launches Note 12 Series in India: An all-rounder device that goes heavy on performance and superior on design

Mumbai, May 21, 2022— Continuing the tradition of delivering power-packed performance with its NOTE category, Infinix – the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group – has today unravelled its much-talked-about NOTE 12 SERIES in India. Positioning them as premium and powerful phones, the all-new NOTE 12 and NOTE 12 Turbo will be available on Flipkart from 27th May and 28th May, respectively.

While Note 12 will be available at as low as INR 11999 (4+ 64 GB) and INR 12999 (6 + 128 GB), Note 12 Turbo will come at a price of INR 14999 (8+128 GB). However, Axis Bank consumers can avail an instant discounts worth INR 1000 on purchases made through Axis Bank Credit and Debit card. Additionally, they can will be able to grab NOTE 12 (6 +128GB) at a No-Cost-EMI of only INR 2000/month.For other customers, Infinix is alsorolling out 3 & 6-month No-Cost-EMI on all banks (including Axis Bank), Bajaj Finserv EMI & Flipkart pay later on all NOTE 12 (4GB/6GB/8GB) memory variants.

Both NOTE 12 and NOTE 12 Turbo are packed with an array of top-notch features, smooth display, superior gaming technology, a powerful processor, the latest OS and a massive battery that will give an engaging smartphone experience to the consumer. While NOTE 12 will come in two 4GB (Expandable up to 7GB)/64GB & 6GB (Expandable up to 11GB)/128GB memory variants and three colour variants- Jewel Blue, Force Black, Sunset Gold; NOTE 12 Turbo will be available in 8GB (Expandable up to 13 GB) /128GB storage and three exciting colour alternatives: Sapphire Blue, Force Black and Snowfall.

Commenting on the latest devices, Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, “True to Infinix ideology of introducing cutting edge technology, we have pushed the boundaries of innovation even further with the new NOTE 12 Series. With the Infinix NOTE series it is our endeavour to bring forth premium and superior devices to the consumers that tick all the boxes when it comes to immaculate design, immersive experience and seamless performance. Through the NOTE 12 series, we have tried to create a perfect balance of a no-compromise device that is gaming-ready and competitively priced. Both the NOTE 12 and Note 12 Turbo are powered by MediaTekHelio G88 and G96 processor respectively which deliver a lag free performance. Latest MediaTek processors equipped with an AMOLED display and WidevineL1 support promise a smooth and immersive experience while gaming or streaming HD content. We are confident that both NOTE 12 and NOTE 12 Turbo will enable the youth to be limitless in their pursuits.”

Enhanced display and sound:Infinix’s latest entrants from the NOTE 12 series sport a 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with 1000 NITS of peak brightness, 108% NTSC Ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut to ensure the best colour reproduction on the screen. Both the devices come with a Drop notch screen and 92% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. To further enhance the gaming experience, the device ensures super smooth interaction between the users’ fingers and the screen smooth display with its 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The Widevine L1 certification on both the devices ensure protected content (on streaming services like Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix) playback in full resolution.

NOTE 12 series’ safe and enticing viewing experience is backed by a powerful audio experience enabled by the cinematic dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound.

Refreshing design: Both NOTE 12 and NOTE 12 Turbo have been designed keeping in mind the aesthetics and comfort factor while using a big-screen smartphone. Weighing just 184.5 gms, both the devices come with a stylish anti-glare matte finish back panel with a side flat frame. A Mix of mirror in the camera panel and a matte finish in the overall back panel is something very unique and premium. With the camera module placed on the top left and Infinix logo engraved at the lower end of the left side of the panel.

Fingerprint sensor:The premium and stylish smartphones come with a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is not just for unlocking the smartphone but also for accepting calls, dismissing alarms, and quick-start apps.

Superior Performance: Keeping in mind all the requirements of the pro-users, the Infinix NOTE 12 will come with an advanced MediaTekHelio G88 processor, whereas NOTE 12 Turbo has a powerful MediaTekHelio G96 processor, ensuring a superior gaming performance. In order to take the gaming performance to the next level, both the devices are backed by MediaTekHyperEngine 2.0 Gaming Processor. The DarLink 2.0 technology further enhances the gaming interaction and display experience in heavy games like Call of Duty, Free Fire, Battlegrounds, Asphalt 9: Legends, etc. by preventing screen tearing, ensuring natural colour reproduction, elevating the performance of the touch panel, and managing the resource allocation between the game and the chipset efficiently to prevent heating from long gameplay hours.

To further ensure an uninterrupted experience in gaming and content consumption, both the devices come with massive storage space and a dedicated memory card slot that is expandable up to 512GB. While NOTE 12 comes in 4GB (Expandable up to 7GB)/64GB and 6GB (Expandable up to 11GB)/128GB internal storage with LPDDR4X RAM; NOTE 12 Turbo comes in an 8GB (Expandable up to 13 GB) /128GB storage with LPDDR4X RAM.

Backed by the latest XOS 10.6 skin for the users to enjoy a smooth and faster software UX with refreshing features, the all-new NOTE 12 operates on the latest Android 11, whereas NOTE 12 Turbo operates on Android 12.

Exceptional Camera Experience: The NOTE 12 series continues the tradition of Infinix in offering the best-in-class camera. Both the devices feature a triple camera set up with 50 MP as the primary camera lens with f/1.6 large aperture, a secondary lens with a 2MP depth sensor to capture perfect wide shots, and an AI lens. It has a fully loaded video camera with multiple category-first features like Time-lapse video recording mode and Slow Motion video mode, allowing users to capture videos with 240fps. Users can create professional videos with the Bokeh video recording mode, which blurs the background, making the subject stand out by focusing on it. The Super Night mode allows capturing bright and low noise pictures even in low light conditions. Users can also record short videos and videos with up to 2k resolution. The smartphones have a 16 MP AI selfie camera with dual-LED flash.

Massive Battery: The NOTE 12 series features a heavy-duty 5000mAh battery that keeps the smartphone operational even after long hours of heavy usage. The battery gives a standby time of more than 65 days, delivering 19.86 hours of music playback, 19.86hours of gaming, and 55.08hours of calling. It comes with a 33W charging support and a Type C charger, which can give users the freedom to do their favourite things, for as long as they want, without bothering about frequently recharging the phone.