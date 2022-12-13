Influential Industry Leaders to Discuss Budding Entrepreneurship Culture in the Country at Eo Rise 2022

New Delhi (INDIA), December 13, 2022: Entrepreneurs’ Organization Gurgaon is all set to organize a 3-day-long event, EO Rise from 15th to 17th December’22, at Hyatt Andaz, Aerocity, New Delhi. EO Rise, a 3-day event aims to bring together members of Entrepreneurs’ Organizations from across the geographies for deep-dived learning, networking, and enriching sessions, clubbed with spectacular once-in-a-lifetime socials and specially curated experiences. This is going to be one of the most coveted events of South Asia’s regional calendar and EO Gurgaon has earned a chance to host this event by continuously showcasing its phenomenal growth among the other chapters of EO Global.

At EO Rise, EO Gurgaon is all set to welcome some influential veterans of various industries to enrich the attendees with some of the most insightful sessions that can help them learn and bloom in their entrepreneurial journey. ‘Rise of Made In India’ with Baba Ramdev, Yoga Guru, Co-Founder, Patanjali Ayurveda, ‘Building Mamaearth’ by Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder, Mamaearth Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd, ‘Power Of Media’ by Rajat Sharma, Chairman & Editor-in Chief, India TV, ‘Bhavishya Ka Bharat’ with Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak, RSS India, ‘Rethink, Realise & Relive’ by Dr. Gurucharan Das, Indian Author, and ‘Rise of The Unicorn’ by Abhiraj Bhal Co-founder & CEO of Urban Company, are some of the key sessions that will be adding depth to the conversations and learning at the event.

The event will be attended by dynamic and well-established entrepreneurs of the EO group, from all over the globe. Some of the prominent EO members who will be attending the event are Carrie Santos, CEO, Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Sanjay Jhunjhunwala, Regional Chair, EO South Asia, Karan Singh Sawhney, Naveen Talwar, Vipul Jain, and Saurabh Bansal. EO Gurgaon is committed to making EO RISE 2022, the most sustainable event by banning the single use of plastics throughout the event, planting a tree for each registered member attending the event, using electric vehicles for all the local transportation, and delivering left-out food from the event, to the needy. Prior to this year EO Jaipur and EO Delhi are the chapters of the Entrepreneur’s Organization, which has already hosted the EO RISE event.

Talking about the upcoming event EO Rise 2022, Ayush Bansal, RIE CHAIR and Director, Liberty Group mentioned, “We are thrilled to be hosting Entrepreneur’s Organization’s most prestigious event, this year and it is a great responsibility for us to make this event a huge success. This event is spread over 4 days with immense learning, exciting socials, and sessions that aim to leave an impact for at least a decade. With 800+ attendees it is going to be a super power-packed event, with networking at its best along with valuable insights from the industry experts who will be sharing their experiences at specially curated exclusive events. I am excited to meet and hear some of the legendary industry experts like Rajat Sharma, Baba Ramdev, and Mohan Bhagwat, among others at the event which will definitely help me evolve as a wiser and better version of myself”.

EO Gurgaon is a unique forum that allows entrepreneurs a safe space to share their challenges with their peers and learn from each other. Members include entrepreneurs from most marquee family businesses in India like Haldiram’s, M3M, Sonalika group, Amberand, KRBL, Dawat Group, Campus shoes, Mankind Pharma, as well as start-up entrepreneurs to give a wide variety of experiences/mentors for our members.