Infobip launches ShiftMag, a digital magazine to reach the developer community globally

India, May 22, 2023 – Global cloud communications platform Infobip has launched ShiftMag, a new global digital magazine for software engineers. The online magazine, among the first for a communications platform, will help developers better understand the industry through long-form analyses, opinion pieces, industry leader interviews, and discussions on the latest tech trends.

Infobip will launch the first edition on the eve of its developer conference Shift Miami on 23 May. It will feature an interview with Kelsey Hightower, one of the key people behind the Kubernetes project, and one of the most influential voices in the tech industry over the last 20 years.

Other features include whether the cloud is the right solution for every company and an analysis of technical debt as a tech and business problem. Alongside this, the magazine will interview Shift Miami speakers, offering a sneak peek into their on-stage talks. Other articles will cover managing privacy concerns with tech, whether APIs are “eating the world” and testing in production.

Editorially independent and technologically agnostic, ShiftMag will cover issues relevant to software engineers at all levels, from aspiring developers to senior leaders. Regular topics will include how to manage deadlines as an engineer; to rewrite or not rewrite legacy code; whether DevOps is dead; and what is Cloud FinOps.

ShiftMag is part of a global developer community initiative at Infobip, alongside its Shift developer conferences in Europe and the US, which attract thousands of developers and companies such as Github, Amazon, and Shopify.

Ivan Burazin, Chief Developer Experience Officer at Infobip, said: “The launch of ShiftMag is a significant step forward in Infobip’s strategy to put developers front and center, having acquired Shift Conference and tech business magazine Netokracija. There are around 20 million developers worldwide, but they often do not consume content through standard communication channels. That is why we have launched ShiftMag to continue to support and build relationships with the developer community. The launch of ShiftMag further cements our developer-led approach, providing an unrivaled experience by creating best-in-class events and content alongside easy-to-use software development kits and understandable API documentation.”

Deep expertise and global reach

Mia Biberović, editor-in-chief of Netokracija, the business technology magazine acquired by Infobip last year, becomes ShiftMag’s editor-in-chief. Antonija Bilić Arar, a seasoned professional with experience in both media and tech, has been appointed as executive editor. A further 11 journalists, designers, and business development specialists complete the team.

Infobip will leverage its global reach across 75 offices on six continents to ensure ShiftMag reaches the worldwide developer community.

Mia Biberović, editor-in-chief of ShiftMag, said: “We want to harness the power of the world’s most connected communications platform to share great content and insight with developers wherever they are. We have significant experience in writing for a technologically savvy audience, and we are now applying that expertise globally.”

Shift Miami

Shift, one of Europe’s most popular developer conferences, is coming to the USA on 23 May in Miami, Florida. For the first time, Infobip’s Shift Conference will cross the Atlantic, getting closer to the global tech community. Speakers this year include John Romero, creator of the cult video game Doom; Brandon Bayer, co-founder and CEO of Flightcontrol and Joyce Lin, head of developer relations at Postman, among others.